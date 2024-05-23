PACA to support Baptist Health with fashion show, ball

May 23—The Pattie A. Clay Auxiliary (PACA) has been a fundraising force in Madison County since its inception in the early 1970s.

Its original founders launched the initiative to combat low funds for the hospital, now known as Baptist Health Richmond, and has since raised over $1 million.

The primary purpose of the Auxiliary is still to support the welfare of the patients and staff of Baptist Health Richmond Hospital and to provide funds for needed equipment and renovations.

The junior hostesses, who are high school freshmen from across the county, also perform service projects throughout the months of October through June.

During their time in the program, they learn about service and etiquette, taking lessons in philanthropy that organizers say will last the young women a lifetime.

"I think our main goal at every event is to better the community, the girls, and the hospital. That's what all of our events revolve around," said Lindsey Arnold, a co-chair for this year's PACA events. "We ultimately want these junior hostesses to come out essentially a year later, knowing more about their community, about what PACA is, and what it stands for, and what we're trying to achieve."

Arnold, who was once a junior hostess herself, added, "I think when you're a teenage girl, especially in our day and times, that summer between your freshman and sophomore year is a very pivotal moment for young women. That's really when you go, in my opinion from being a child, to really begin stepping into being an adult and a woman."

Her co-chair for the ball, also a former junior hostess turned-organizer named Ariel Barrow, noted that the young women have completed at least one project every month.

These projects focus on either self-improvement or assisting people in the community and have included ringing bells and collecting donations for the Salvation Army and beautifying the exterior of Liberty Place. They also participated in a wellness day, a thank you note writing lesson, and an etiquette dinner to "improve upon themselves."

"People may think it [etiquette] is kind of a dying art, but it is still important that you know these things that aren't taught in school, like how to present yourself and having good manners and etiquette. Moving forward in a job interview or a work dinner, these things are important life situations that they're going to come across, and they'll hopefully feel more prepared having gone through this program," commented Barrow.

The organizers said there will be two events leading up to the ball, which is PACA's largest fundraiser of the year.

On June 1, they will host the Patrons Reception at Pattie A. Clay's former home, Lynwood Estates. The event is open to the public and will consist of dinner, drinks, and music in a less formal setting than the ball.

Single tickets for this event are $75, and a table (8 tickets) can be purchased for $500.

The next day, PACA will be hosting its annual style show for the junior hostesses at the Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Center for the Arts.

There will be heavy appetizers and a runway show featuring styles from Madison County boutiques, including Olive You Boutique, The Cotton Market, and The Boutique at Merle Norman. Tickets are $37 each.

Finally, Arnold and Barrows's chairing efforts will culminate in the organization's 53rd PACA ball, which will be held on June 15, at the EKU Center for the Arts.

The theme for the black-tie event is "Up, Up, and Away" with the event's message being, "We rise by lifting others."

Tickets are $140, and a table for 10 can be purchased for $1,200.

Proceeds will go toward PACA's multi-year commitment to fundraising for the Thrive Center at Baptist Health Richmond.

"A couple of years ago, we signed a five-year commitment to the hospital. That commitment guarantees that we will be donating $250,000 over five years to support behavioral health services in Madison County," said Arnold.

Tickets for all of the upcoming PACA events can be purchased at https://one.bidpal.net/paca24/ticketing.

Questions can be forwarded to sara.stringfield@bhsi.com.