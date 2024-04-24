Pa. doulas can now register as Medicaid providers. Are there any near you?

Erie County doula Shawntá Pulliam-Brown breathes with a woman while she’s in labor, holding her hand as the woman weathers each contraction.

If the client wants to labor while sitting on the toilet, Pulliam-Brown stands right there with them. If she needs someone to translate some of the medical jargon that's flying around her hospital room, Pulliam-Brown is there for that, too.

“Doulas, we do a lot,” she said. “We don’t get the credit that we deserve.”

For many families, though, a doula’s services are out of reach because of the expense. Birth doulas in Pennsylvania can cost anywhere from $800 to $2,500 or more, and up to now, health insurance plans including Medicaid typically haven't covered their care.

Not only does this limit access for people who can’t pay out-of-pocket, but it also means fewer doulas can afford to devote their full time and energy to the profession, Pulliam-Brown said.

Since she began working as a doula several years ago, she has offered payment plans to clients who have limited resources — and even provided her care for free numerous times, she said. Many people resort to pbracticing part-time while they work another job that pays the bills, she said.

But the financial landscape for doulas in the Keystone State is in the middle of a shift. Beginning Feb. 1, certified perinatal doulas have been able to enroll as Medicaid providers, allowing them to start billing for the services they offer.

“This is going to be a game-changer for us to get out there and be the birth angels that I think birth doulas really are,” Pulliam-Brown said.

With this change, Pennsylvania is joining 14 other states that already provide Medicaid reimbursement for doula services, the National Health Law Program reports.

Doulas offer support throughout the pregnancy, birth and postpartum.

So far, 11 doulas have enrolled with the commonwealth's Medicaid program, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

Gerria Coffee, president of the Pennsylvania Doula Commission, said her advocacy organization is working to make sure doulas across the commonwealth know about this new opportunity in hopes of expanding access to as many communities as possible.

She’s also optimistic that if Medicaid begins offering reimbursement for doula services, others might follow suit.

“Our hope is that when this happens with Medicaid,” she said, “finally we’ll start to see some greater strides with private insurance companies.”

What’s the benefit of having a doula?

Doulas coach a woman through labor, offering encouragement, massages and suggestions for different positions or pain management techniques. In unfamiliar hospital environments, they can act as a liaison between a client and medical professionals and can help patients advocate for their wishes.

They can also advise clients in the aftermath of delivery and provide lactation consultation.

Research suggests that pregnant people who use doulas are less likely to face labor complications or deliver a low-birth weight baby and are more likely to breastfeed, according to the March of Dimes.

Doulas are also part of plans for filling gaps in Pennsylvania’s maternity care system and tackling disparities that affect women of color in the commonwealth. For Black women in Pennsylvania, the risk of dying in pregnancy, childbirth or the year after delivery is almost twice that of white women, state health officials say.

Concerns over maternal outcomes are also present in many rural communities, where women often face long drives to their prenatal visits and hospitals are shutting down labor and delivery units. Five counties in Pennsylvania are now classified as maternity deserts, or areas without easy access to providers or birthing facilities.

In March, the Pennsylvania Black Maternal Health Caucus brought forward a group of bills aimed at solving some of these problems. Among other things, the proposed “Momnibus” legislation would mandate that health insurance plans cover doula services.

Doulas should not be confused with certified nurse midwives. A midwife offers medical care and advice, while a doula offers nonmedical advice and supportive care.

What’s the new process?

The process rolled out Feb. 1 allows doulas to enroll with the state as Medicaid providers if they have a perinatal doula certification from the Pennsylvania Board of Certification.

To qualify for one of these certifications, a doula must either complete a certain amount of relevant education or demonstrate experience in the field. A doula must have at least 24 hours of coursework, including one hour on client confidentiality, to apply via the education pathway. Under the experience route, the applicant must be practicing as a doula and supply three recommendation letters.

Both also have to turn in at least three evaluations from past clients, have a current CPR certification and pay a $50 fee, although the Pennsylvania Doula Commission is offering financial assistance to defray the cost.

Already, the commission has helped about 90 doulas cover the application fee, Coffee said.

Once the Pennsylvania board issues someone a perinatal doula certification, he or she can enroll as a Medicaid provider and seek reimbursement when working with clients who use the public insurance program.

Pulliam-Brown said the process for her so far has felt seamless. The doula commission has released educational videos explaining the steps for becoming certified and enrolled as a Medicaid provider, and its leaders have been responsive to her questions and thoughts, she said.

About 90 people are now listed as certified perinatal doulas in Pennsylvania, roughly a third of them in Allegheny County.

Of those, 11 have enrolled as Medicaid providers so far, according to state human services officials. Four of those are in Philadelphia, while there are two in Lancaster, two in Allegheny, one in Delaware, one in Erie and one in Lackawanna counties.

However, doulas can serve Medicaid recipients outside of their home county, a human services department spokeswoman noted.

Coffee said the commission moving forward will focus on spreading awareness in areas with fewer certified doulas, particularly in central Pennsylvania.

“We definitely have more work to do,” she said.

Visit the Pennsylvania Certification Board website to search for a certified perinatal doula in your area.

