Owners of new Sheboygan shop hope to give local vendors a space to sell handmade goods

The exterior of 3Elephants and Company at 1503 N. 8th Street, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — Jewelry, wood art and sweet treats are a few goods displayed at a new vendor space in Sheboygan.

3Elephants & Company, 1503 N. Eighth St., is planning to host a soft opening May 11. The shop offers goods from more than 25 vendors.

Co-owners Jackee and Andy Kaiser are vendors themselves. She makes natural essential oil products, and he makes custom wood flags and art.

“It's not a Walmart or Target,” Andy said about the shop. “It's all handmade stuff.”

“And that's important because you know these people work hard,” Jackee said. “I love it. I just love all neat stuff.”

Andy and Jackee Kaiser, owners of 3Elephants and Company, pose inside their firm at 1503 N. 8th Street, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Jackee said vendors may travel to craft shows across the state, up to several hours, and face expensive fees. This can be challenging for them, especially because it’s a gamble if they will make a profit, she said.

“I was going to do one in Milwaukee, but it (the rental fee) was $150 per day,” Jackee said. “And I'm like, I can't guarantee I'm going to sell even that much product.”

Vendors at 3Elephants & Company can choose between paying a rental fee for shelf space or opting in for commission only. The shop can also market their products, too.

“We wanted to give an opportunity for other small businesses to help them grow,” she said.

In addition to selling products in several stores in the state, Katie Hintz said she travels to more than 30 shows a year for her family business Me & CHEA and Company. It sells laser-engraved gifts and home decor, like koozies and decorative boards.

Over the next five years, Hintz hopes to transition to selling more through stores like 3Elephants & Company, only going to a few big shows. This can give her more of a routine, stocking shops during the week and having weekends free.

“I want to be able to do a little bit more family time,” Hintz said.

A laser engraved wood sign by Me & CHEA and company, as seen, Wednesday, May 8 in Sheboygan, Wis.

Vendor shop will host a grand opening May 25

3Elephants & Company will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. A grand opening will be May 25. Contact the shop at 920-917-3377 or 3ec.sheboygan@gmail.com.

