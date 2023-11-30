'Happiness in a sweater': Grab this cozy, oversize layer for $35 right in time for winter

Sweater season is firmly here and we've cleared out our closets to make room for some new cozy cardis for layering. In our search for winter-friendly pieces, there are more than a few chunky-knit classics we’re eyeing right now. Among our favorites: the Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater. You can snap up this versatile little number on sale for as low as $35 in certain colors when you apply the on-page coupon at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

This is a great price for a comfy, versatile piece you'll likely be living in until March. It'll pair perfectly with leggings, your favorite jeans or even a pair of tights and some killer boots. A timeless style, it'll look chic years down the road, too.

Why do I need this?

This turtleneck pairs perfectly with a mug of hot apple cider and a good book, but if you want to wear it to your next tailgate party or even a night on the town, it'll work. Perhaps that's why over 14,000 five-star fans love it. Despite its name, the Pink Queen comes in dozens of colors, and the 100% acrylic material feels soft against the skin.

Shell out for one — or two, or three — of these turtlenecks, and you'll be patting yourself on the back all winter long. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Oversized for style and comfort, this sweater is big enough to have pockets and it's the length that people rave about. It hits about mid-thigh, making it great for wearing with leggings. So far, more than 14,000 five-star fans can't stop gushing about it.

"This was like wearing a big blanket!" shared this cool customer. "I was so comfortable. It's not too heavy, so I didn't get overheated."

"Happiness in a sweater," another elated shopper wrote. "This sweater is big and chunky. It’s my favorite thing in my closet besides my jogging pants. I have to talk myself out of wearing it every week."

"Want to look like you put effort into your style, but it took you five minutes?" asked a five-star fan. "This sweater is amazing — pair it with some leggings, a messy bun and it makes it look like you really have it all together, even though you just rolled out of bed 10 minutes before. It has pockets for when you don't know what to do with your hands, and it has enough baggy-ness to hide even the biggest lunch stomach or monthly bloat."

"I love adding leggings under it," shared another savvy shopper for whom it's a perfect one-and-done piece. "This is such an easy outfit for the winter, and so warm and cozy."

"They are comfortable, flattering and I can wear them with leggings and look very put together," reported this three-peat buyer. "I add a belt or dress them up with a headband and some jewelry ... Or I don't! And I still look cute. Everyone at work really thinks I'm spending a ton of money on designer items, but honestly, I'm just smart shopping."

There is one downside, admits a five-star fan: "The pockets can make the wearer look slightly bigger ‘round the hip, but if you just go up a size or two, it’s not really bad at all. And it’s a super cute dress!! Plus it’s soft and I love the pockets."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 This multi-use hair tool comes with three brush heads and a blow dryer attachment to suit all hair types, whether you want to smooth and straighten or add curl and waves. Save 70%! $60 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This serum has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Good skin care can cost a bundle these days, so to find such a highly-rated product on sale for just $15 is a win in our book. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Dyson Airwrap $480 $600 Save $120 This multi-use hair tool rarely goes on sale, and while it's certainly not cheap, it's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen. With attachments for curling, smoothing, shaping and more, it'll feel like you have your own little handheld salon. $480 at Amazon

Amazon BowFlex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $123 $199 Save $76 Why have a bunch of weights lying around your house when you can get everything you need out of this adjustable one? It can replace six kettlebells — just turn the dial to set it between 8 and 40 pounds. It's down to its lowest price in months! $123 at Amazon

Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 The luxurious texture and sweet berry scent make this mask a delightful addition to your nighttime beauty routine, and you’ll wake up with soft, supple and nourished lips. It rarely goes on sale, and this is the lowest price we're seeing. $24 at Amazon

Style

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $11 $48 Save $37 If your denim collection could use a refresh, these No. 1 bestselling jeans belong in your wardrobe. Not only are they flattering with their leg-lengthening high waist, but reviewers also say they're super comfortable — and the tapered design will highlight your cute fall boots. Plus, they start at a ridiculous $11 — over 75% off! $11 at Amazon