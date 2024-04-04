Overgrown fur nightmare ends in happy adoption for Wyandotte dog

Pixie, a 5.5 pound toy poodle, is on the mend after suffering from acute fur matting, painful to the touch.

The dog came to the Wyandotte Animal Shelter on March 19, facing complications from overgrown, matted fur. Her owner, a Vietnam War veteran, was unable to care for the dog due to health issues and chose to surrender the dog to the shelter.

Volunteers arranged for a grooming the same day and had the dog treated by a veterinarian within three days, in partnership with the Downriver Grooming Co. and Pound Pals Downriver. The medical exams revealed a UTI, which staff treated within a few days with antibiotics.

How to prevent fur matting

Brush your dog's hair down to the skin often.

Use dog-friendly shampoo to avoid mats and tangles.

Dry your dog's hair after bathing.

Make regular appointments at your local groomer.

Dog owners should maintain frequent grooming to ensure their pet remains in good health, said Pound Pals Downriver Director Thomas Abraham. This typically includes grooming appointments around once a month, with variations based on the dog's fur growth rate.

"It's important to keep up on the pet's grooming to avoid pets' discomfort and to avoid possible medical issues from being matted to that extent," Abraham said.

The shelter got Pixie adopted within about a week, going to a family with experience handling neglected dogs. Dogs with matting experience pain when touched, but crave the affection of being petted. Thus, staff ensured the new owners were prepared to properly handle Pixie and keep her comfortable.

The shelter typically sees about five to 10 matting cases per year. Staff encourage anyone with pets facing similar matted fur issues to reach out, Abraham said.

"I would say that if there is anybody with their dog in this kind of condition that they should reach out to area rescues and animal welfare groups for assistance because there is assistance available," Abraham said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Downriver dog found with overgrown, matted fur gets adopted