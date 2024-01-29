Over 9,000 fans swear by this $10 phone mount — that's 75% off
More states and U.S. territories than not have distracted driving laws. In other words, hands off that phone while you're on the road. There are a lot of different options for cell phone mounts on the market, but few are as well-loved or affordable as the FBB Phone Mount. This handy gadget is down to just $10 at Amazon, with rave reviews from more than 9,000 fans.
This phone mount is tough enough to keep your mobile in place even if you go off-road.
Why is this a good deal?
Not only is this mount 75% off, but it's also the lowest price this has ever been.
Why do I need this?
This phone mount may help you avoid a distracted driving ticket, and it makes it easier for you to keep your eyes on the road. It works with basically all smartphones and rotates 360 degrees to help you find the optimum viewing angle. There's also a quick release and lock so you can easily pop out your phone when you hop out of the car.
The most impressive part is just how stable this mount is. It uses anti-slip rubber pads, a support shelf and a scratch-free claw to keep your phone in place. You can adjust how far the phone is from you through a slider. If something goes wrong, the mount comes with a 24-month worry-free warranty.
What reviewers say
"Versatile and easy to install. Sturdy and sticks well to the dash," said one impressed reviewer who has an iPhone 15 Pro Max with case. "The side supports are not curved toward the front so that big phones and phones with protective cases can fit, but this means that you need to squeeze the sides hard when inserting the phone so it won’t fall out. If you do this, it works great!"
Another happy user said it was a great way to update an old car. "I have an older vehicle that does not have the ability to show navigation or texts on the screen. This car phone holder is perfect! It is adjustable to fit any phone, and offers various ways to attach (permanently or temporarily) to the dash/air vents. Great value and does exactly what it should."
Another five-star fan wrote, "It came with the vent mount and the bendable mount. You can use the bendable one pretty much anywhere (window, dash, around side of center console). It sticks well and stays. ... Only downside is if it's mounted to windows it's harder to put up a sunshade."
Stick this versatile phone mount to your dash or clip it to your vents to keep your cell in place.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
