Over 13 Million People Watched This Guy Unbox One Of Amazon's $19,999 Tiny Homes, And The Reactions Are Bleak

I'm sure I don't have to tell you how messed up the housing market feels right now. According to Bankrate, the average home price in the US hovers around $387,600. This means buyers should make around $106,000 annually, have $50,000 for a down payment, and hold $500 or less in monthly debt payments to afford, ya know, a roof over their head that they own.

Well, the average yearly income for Americans is about $59,000, and many live below this — making housing feel impossible.

So you can imagine people's surprise when a video by YouTuber Unspeakable was posted and inevitably shared in droves online, racking up at least 13.6 million views on YouTube and Twitter.

And what could such a video entail, you may ask?

In the now-viral clip, Unspeakable unboxes a tiny home purchased via Amazon.

Girl...why can you buy a whole house on Amazon??🤔 pic.twitter.com/Hkya5ePUdP — Zulu.1920 (@Agojie_) January 23, 2024

Yes, Amazon sells prefabricated mobile homes. This 19 by 20-foot space comes equipped with a built-in bathroom, shower, and kitchen cabinets — you just need to hire an electrician for all standard wiring.

All of this comes at a price of $19,999. And, at the time of writing, the price just jumped down to $18,999 with an additional $1,000 off coupon for Prime members.

If you're wondering how the homes work, Unspeakable offered a step-by-step view of the process.

Upon unboxing, the home comes folded in on itself.

So you may need a small group of people to help you unfold your walls, ceilings, and floors.

But eventually...

...after some elbow grease...

...you'll have a place to call your own!

Furniture does not come with the purchase, but you can style the place to fit your aesthetic.

There's enough space for a bedroom...

...living room...

...and kitchen.

Reactions to the home varied widely online. Some, like this user, said, "This is just about the only house I will ever be able to afford."

This is just about the only house I will ever be able to afford https://t.co/5U78yrTdoW — . (@Listenerbell_) January 23, 2024

In that same vein (but perhaps with a glass-half-full mindset), others said the home price was tempting in this economy.

It's tempting, right?? The way this country's Housing Market is going to Hell...this might be an option — Zulu.1920 (@Agojie_) January 23, 2024

Meanwhile, others pointed out the record highs of homelessness in America, and how prefabricated small homes could be a solution.

This how I know homelessness can be eliminated fairly easily. https://t.co/e3p5eXsk2v — Kamala 🪷 (@KammyTaughtYou) January 23, 2024

As it stands, states like California — which has the largest population of unhoused people in the US — would need a proposed $8.1 billion annually for the next 12 years to solve the problem, according to a study reported in Bloomberg.

This number considers building 112,000 apartments each year, but does not consider these homes from Amazon. Would it make a difference?

i feel like we should all chip in and help the homelessness crisis going on in america. https://t.co/cZnrLSsg9c — holistic mami✨ (@LeArielleSimone) January 23, 2024

Regardless, the more affordable price of the small homes prove, in some users' minds, that a little money from the pockets of those with billions could change lives.

And all these fucking billionaires could literally solve homelessness in two days prime shipping. Never let up off their necks. #EattheRich https://t.co/RwNKuMwk49 — jouissance💗🤍🧡🇵🇸 (@thunderthize) January 23, 2024

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.