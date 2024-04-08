Over 13 Million People Watched This Guy Unbox One Of Amazon's $19,999 Tiny Homes, And The Reactions Are Bleak

I'm sure I don't have to tell you how messed up the housing market feels right now. According to Bankrate, the average home price in the US hovers around $387,600. This means buyers should make around $106,000 annually, have $50,000 for a down payment, and hold $500 or less in monthly debt payments to afford, ya know, a roof over their head that they own.

Well, the average yearly income for Americans is about $59,000, and many live below this — making housing feel impossible.

So you can imagine people's surprise when a video by YouTuber Unspeakable was posted and inevitably shared in droves online, racking up at least 13.6 million views on YouTube and Twitter.

And what could such a video entail, you may ask?

In the now-viral clip, Unspeakable unboxes a tiny home purchased via Amazon.

Yes, Amazon sells prefabricated mobile homes. This 19 by 20-foot space comes equipped with a built-in bathroom, shower, and kitchen cabinets — you just need to hire an electrician for all standard wiring.

All of this comes at a price of $19,999. And, at the time of writing, the price just jumped down to $18,999 with an additional $1,000 off coupon for Prime members.

If you're wondering how the homes work, Unspeakable offered a step-by-step view of the process.

Upon unboxing, the home comes folded in on itself.

So you may need a small group of people to help you unfold your walls, ceilings, and floors.

But eventually...

...after some elbow grease...

...you'll have a place to call your own!

Furniture does not come with the purchase, but you can style the place to fit your aesthetic.

There's enough space for a bedroom...

...living room...

...and kitchen.

Reactions to the home varied widely online. Some, like this user, said, "This is just about the only house I will ever be able to afford."

In that same vein (but perhaps with a glass-half-full mindset), others said the home price was tempting in this economy.

Meanwhile, others pointed out the record highs of homelessness in America, and how prefabricated small homes could be a solution.

As it stands, states like California — which has the largest population of unhoused people in the US — would need a proposed $8.1 billion annually for the next 12 years to solve the problem, according to a study reported in Bloomberg.

This number considers building 112,000 apartments each year, but does not consider these homes from Amazon. Would it make a difference?

Regardless, the more affordable price of the small homes prove, in some users' minds, that a little money from the pockets of those with billions could change lives.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.