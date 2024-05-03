Get outside in the warm spring weather and explore Brewster, Southeast

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

The Hispanic community of Saint Lawrence O'Toole Church in Brewster takes part in the Way of the Cross through the streets in the village on Good Friday, March 29. The Way of the Cross is 14 stations that show the suffering, death, resurrection and glory of Jesus Christ.

Danny Blumberg takes his horses Jake and Jim for an evening walk along Main Street in the village as they get ready for an upcoming parade. Blumberg and his horses are from nearby Rock Hill Farm in Southeast.

Mile Macchi spends a warm spring afternoon April 29 fly fishing on the East Branch of the Croton River along Route 22 in Brewster. The river is one of the top trout fishing rivers in the northeast and attracts anglers from all over the area. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation stocks the river with trout every year.

Tropical fish swim around in a large fish tank recently at Pet Kraze in the Highland Shopping Center on Independent Way in Southeast.

From left, Brewster firefighters Vinny Augugliaro Jr., Anthony Consentino and Thomas McMurray conduct a training session April 29 on the use of a Lucas device at Brewster Fire Headquarters on North Main Street. The Lucas device is used to give mechanical chest compression during CPR.

A goat sits on a rock enjoying the spring afternoon sun April 29 at Tilly Foster Farm on Route 312 in Southeast. Tilly Foster Farm is a Putnam County owned property and facility that has become a tourist attraction, an agricultural gem and a vital educational resource.

Morningthorpe Manor is the home of the Delancey Street Foundation. The stately castle on Morningthorpe Avenue is listed on the state historic register, with 22 rooms, 13 fireplaces, turrets and a stone wall encircling the property. The previous owner was Seth B. Howe, a real estate magnate, who was also the accountant for the Ringling Brothers/Barnum & Bailey Circus. He housed circus animals in the Carriage House at the turn of the century.

The crew at Brewster Superette stand ready to serve you. The family-owned business has been at its location on Carmel Avenue since 2018.

Brewster Boy Scouts place flags at veterans gravesites April 28 as part of the annual Bob Palmer Project at Milltown Historic Cemetery. For many years leading up to each Memorial Day, Palmer, a US Army veteran, categorized and organized the placing of more than 1,200 flags on the graves of veterans buried locally, placing most flags by himself. Bob passed away in October of 2018 at the age of 97. His legacy and commitment of honoring local veterans continues today with many people doing what he used to do by himself.

Frank Thomas of Frank's Automotive and Towing changes the oil on a customer's car April 29. Frank's Automotive has been at its Putnam Avenue location for 33 years.

Frank Becerra Jr.

About Frank Becerra Jr: Frank has been a photojournalist at the Journal News for more than 40 years. Born and raised in White Plains, Frank now lives in Brewster, where he is a volunteer firefighter.

