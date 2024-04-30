Get outdoors and go camping, glamping and more within driving distance of Charlotte

All pollen aside, when spring flowers are blooming and the weather has turned from cool to mild in the Charlotte area, there’s a short window to head outside and go camping before summer temperatures take over.

Fortunately, North Carolina’s mountains and forests offer a variety of opportunities for all kinds of outdoor experiences.

There are cabin camping rentals, tent and RV camping spaces, glamping resorts and even mountain chalets to consider if you’re the kind of person who likes to go all-out. You can even stay in a treehouse.

Rentals tend to get snapped up quickly, so browse our spring camping guide now and claim your spot quickly:

If you’re a cabin camper

North Carolina recently came in on LawnLove’s Top 10 list of Best States for Camping, and the state has some of the best cabin camping views out there. If you’re not into pitching a tent, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying the great outdoors with access to bathrooms, full kitchens and Wi-Fi at the same time.

CharlotteFive has put together a list of North Carolina cabins to stay in within driving distance of Charlotte so you can find the views you’re looking for, and maybe a hot tub as a bonus.

Cornerstone Cabins & Lodge offers pet-friendly rentals and a lodge that overlooks an open field, stream and pond. Corner Cabins & Lodge

If you’re a glamper

When a standard cabin isn’t going to cut it, go for something a little more aesthetic and plan a glamping trip. Romantic getaways, girls trips and more will get an upgrade when they’re in a treehouse, yurt or luxe campground with a water slide.

Check out our guide to the best glamping spots in North Carolina, and plan your Insta-worthy outfits to match.

Glamping Unplugged has six properties with glamping domes that allow guests to enjoy nature in style. Glamping Unplugged/Glamping Unplugged

If you’re a tent or RV camper

Pisgah National Forest — located in the Asheville area — was recently ranked by Yelp as the country’s No. 12 camping spot, based on visitors’ comments. Visitors were attracted to all the opportunities for outdoor activities such as biking, hiking, fishing, rock climbing and even horseback riding.

The forest even offers a handy guide to day-use and overnight camping facilities to help you plan your trip. There are also specified areas for dispersed camping if you’re into connecting with Mother Nature on her own terms.

Roaring Fork Falls is a 50-foot high waterfall in the Pisgah National Forest. You’ll find it an easy three-quarter-mile hike from a small parking area off N.C. 80. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

If you’re flexible

Boone is well known as a mountain getaway in North Carolina. It was even recently recognized in Southern Living magazine as one of the 50 best small towns in 2023 for its galleries and arts centers, notable music scene and breathtaking mountain views.

Fortunately, CharlotteFive has curated a guide to planning a weekend in Boone, compete with indoor and outdoor activities and places to stay, whether you’re into camping, glamping or something entirely different.

The sun sets at Price Lake near Boone, NC on the Blue Ridge Parkway in northwestern North Carolina as storm clouds move in over Grandfather Mountain. Scott Sharpe/ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Another spot to consider is Beech Mountain, a ski resort that also offers prime spots for hiking. In fact, May is “Hike On” month at Beech Mountain, where you can enjoy guided hikes to see waterfalls, wildlife and wildflowers, then stop in the Visitor’s Center for giveaways. Later on in the year, June and August will bring a summer concert series, too.

The resort town offers multiple options for reserving a spot to stay including inns and lodges, private homes, chalets and condos.

Take a hike with stunning views at Beech Mountain. Beech Mountain