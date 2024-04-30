Get outdoors and go camping, glamping and more within driving distance of Charlotte
All pollen aside, when spring flowers are blooming and the weather has turned from cool to mild in the Charlotte area, there’s a short window to head outside and go camping before summer temperatures take over.
Fortunately, North Carolina’s mountains and forests offer a variety of opportunities for all kinds of outdoor experiences.
There are cabin camping rentals, tent and RV camping spaces, glamping resorts and even mountain chalets to consider if you’re the kind of person who likes to go all-out. You can even stay in a treehouse.
Rentals tend to get snapped up quickly, so browse our spring camping guide now and claim your spot quickly:
If you’re a cabin camper
North Carolina recently came in on LawnLove’s Top 10 list of Best States for Camping, and the state has some of the best cabin camping views out there. If you’re not into pitching a tent, there’s nothing stopping you from enjoying the great outdoors with access to bathrooms, full kitchens and Wi-Fi at the same time.
CharlotteFive has put together a list of North Carolina cabins to stay in within driving distance of Charlotte so you can find the views you’re looking for, and maybe a hot tub as a bonus.
If you’re a glamper
When a standard cabin isn’t going to cut it, go for something a little more aesthetic and plan a glamping trip. Romantic getaways, girls trips and more will get an upgrade when they’re in a treehouse, yurt or luxe campground with a water slide.
Check out our guide to the best glamping spots in North Carolina, and plan your Insta-worthy outfits to match.
If you’re a tent or RV camper
Pisgah National Forest — located in the Asheville area — was recently ranked by Yelp as the country’s No. 12 camping spot, based on visitors’ comments. Visitors were attracted to all the opportunities for outdoor activities such as biking, hiking, fishing, rock climbing and even horseback riding.
The forest even offers a handy guide to day-use and overnight camping facilities to help you plan your trip. There are also specified areas for dispersed camping if you’re into connecting with Mother Nature on her own terms.
If you’re flexible
Boone is well known as a mountain getaway in North Carolina. It was even recently recognized in Southern Living magazine as one of the 50 best small towns in 2023 for its galleries and arts centers, notable music scene and breathtaking mountain views.
Fortunately, CharlotteFive has curated a guide to planning a weekend in Boone, compete with indoor and outdoor activities and places to stay, whether you’re into camping, glamping or something entirely different.
Another spot to consider is Beech Mountain, a ski resort that also offers prime spots for hiking. In fact, May is “Hike On” month at Beech Mountain, where you can enjoy guided hikes to see waterfalls, wildlife and wildflowers, then stop in the Visitor’s Center for giveaways. Later on in the year, June and August will bring a summer concert series, too.
The resort town offers multiple options for reserving a spot to stay including inns and lodges, private homes, chalets and condos.