Ottawa County marriage license applications recorded April 21 to May 12

The Ottawa County Probate Court recorded the following marriage license applications from April 21 to May 12:

Quinton Ryan Orosz, 29, automotive technician, and Alexis Ann Busack, 30, agriculture office, both of Oak Harbor.

More: Ottawa County marriage license applications recorded Feb. 25 to March 31

Aldin Joe Showalter, 24, material handler, and Mya Elizabeth Lenki, 22, car sales consultant, both of Oak Harbor.

Cesario Osegueda, 41, cook, Port Clinton, and Rosalinda Valencia Alvarez, 43, cook, both of Port Clinton.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Ottawa County marriage license applications, April 21-May 12