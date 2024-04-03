Oregon Zoo seeks volunteers to monitor fluffy American Pikas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s that time of year again, the Oregon Zoo is looking for volunteers to help locate and track the Gorge’s fluffiest resident.

The American Pika is a potato-sized mammal and part of the rabbit family that can be found on the rocky slopes of the Gorge and the zoo is seeking people to join the Cascade Pika Watch to track their population.

According to Dr. Johanna Varner, the Cascade Pika Watches’ scientific advisor, Pikas are classified as a sensitive species in Oregon, and with the warming climate, it’s important to watch how the pikas are changing as well.

James Beard Foundation nominates six Oregon finalists for prestigious awards

“Pikas are easily identifiable, they live in beautiful places where people love to hike, and their charm level is off the charts, so they’re really an ideal species for participatory science,” said Varner. “They’re also listed as a sensitive species by the state of Oregon, which is why we need a better understanding of how their populations and habitat could be changing.”

During this year’s pika watch, volunteers will be watching the edges of the pika’s habitat to monitor how climate change may affect the tiny mammals but the zoo also said the data could help provide warnings of other changes that could occur in the area.

“Data from Cascades Pika Watch is helping us better understand the unique ecosystem in the Gorge, and it’s been amazing to see the positive impact it’s had on both people and pikas,” said Varner. “It’s open to anyone, and it’s a perfect opportunity to get outdoors and make a meaningful contribution to conservation science.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KOIN Morning Digest

The Oregon Zoo will be hosting free trainings on May 9,10 and 11, which will teach how to identify pikas and participate in the project.

There are no special skills required and all survey sites are accessed by public hiking trails.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.