How To Order A Big Mac From McDonald's When You're On A Budget

While fast food restaurants have a reputation for offering low-cost menu items, fans of McDonald's note that prices at the chain are surprisingly steep. Fortunately, there's a clever and convenient way to get your Big Mac fix for a more reasonable price. It's all in the ordering process, as customers can order a McDouble and request that it be prepared "like a Mac" to save a bit of their hard-earned cash.

Big Macs consist of two beef patties, cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and beloved Big Mac sauce. Conversely, a McDouble features two patties, cheese, onions, and pickles, as well as mustard and ketchup. Asking for your McDouble to be "like a Mac" means that the ketchup and mustard will be swapped out for Big Mac sauce. Also, the hacked Mac will lack a middle bun, which ultimately means more meaty goodness for you. If you're wondering whether this trick actually works at your local McDonald's, an insider is here to provide all the essential details.

A Former Corporate Chef Elaborates On The Big Mac Hack

Chef Mike Haracz has made a name for himself on TikTok by revealing the inner workings of McDonald's restaurants, from the worst time to visit the chain to whether beloved menu items will ever make a return. Previously employed as the Manager of Culinary Innovation at McDonald's, Haracz is always willing to offer insights, including specific directives on saving money when ordering a Big Mac.

According to Haracz, the "like a Mac" hack is the "superior way" to enjoy a Big Mac at the restaurant, as you get all the bang of the iconic menu item for fewer bucks. He highlights the many similarities between McDoubles and Big Macs and even goes as far as to say that you should avoid any McDonald's locations that are unwilling to make the adjustment for you. As for savings, Haracz claims that the ordering trick can cut as much as $2 off your bill.

How Much Money Does This Trick Actually Save You?

According to the McDonald's app, a Big Mac can cost as much as $5.19 before taxes when ordered on its own and not as part of a meal (which raises the price by more than $2). Conversely, the McDouble costs just $2.99 at some locations when ordered by itself. When crunching the numbers, ordering like a Mac can potentially save you slightly more than $2, which is around what Mike Haracz proposes on TikTok. It should be said that prices can vary from location to location, and ordering via a food delivery service often means extra fees that won't be applicable in-store.

Ordering on the McDonald's app also offers another benefit, at least according to one customer. A commenter on TikTok stated that using an app code to place your order in-store or at the drive-thru will save the information in the app, which means you can then conveniently reorder the hacked McDouble again and again. Additionally, ordering via the app helps you earn points towards future fast-food orders. Every dollar spent at the chain nets you 100 points, and you'll have access to free menu items the more points you earn. Now, you can enjoy a revamped Big Mac and earn points to spend on other tasty McDonald's items.

