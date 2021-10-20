'My teeth have never been cleaner': Amazon has slashed prices up to 50 percent off electric Oral-B toothbrushes — but only for today

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The question is, which toothbrush will you choose? (Photo: Amazon)

Keeping your teeth sparkly clean isn't a one-and-done kind of thing — it requires routine maintenance and careful brushing on a regular basis. And, while you can use a regular old manual toothbrush, plenty of people find it's easier to get a deep clean with an electric brush.

Of course, those high-powered devices cost money. Just for today, though, Amazon has slashed prices on top-rated Oral-B powered toothbrushes and electric toothbrush heads up to 50 percent! Now is finally your chance to get on the powered toothbrush train, at a significant discount. Don't miss these deals.

This even offers live coaching while you brush! (Photo: Amazon)

Want to really max out your brushing time? The Oral-B Genius X Limited uses artificial intelligence that's studied thousands of human brushing behaviors to instantly recognize — and tweak — your brushing style. You'll get daily personalized coaching to make sure you cover all areas of your mouth evenly, giving the right amount of pressure in the process. The brush even connects to your smartphone, so you can get a report on how well you're doing. You'll get a rechargeable handle, one brush head and a travel case in a white, midnight black or orchid purple color — your choice!

"I’ve owned an old Oral-B toothbrush for 17 years, but finally upgraded to this model suggested by my dental hygienist. And now I can see how far these electric toothbrushes have advanced," a happy customer said. "The oral-B Genius is incredible, an improvement in every way, and I now wish that I’d upgraded sooner, as this is clearly an advancement I didn’t anticipate. I know that this toothbrush has many new bells and whistles, but the bottom line is that my teeth have never been cleaner."

$100 $200 at Amazon

This brush removes up to 300 percent more plaque than your old manual brush. (Photo: Amazon)

This is not a drill: You can get a top-rated Oral-B electric toothbrush today for just $50! The Oral-B Pro Limited Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is designed to remove up to 300 percent more plaque from your teeth than a manual brush. It features a sensor that picks up when you brush too hard, while an in-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when it's time to switch areas of your mouth. You'll get a rechargeable handle, charger, two brush heads and a travel case at this low price. Choose between white and pink shades.

"Feels like you’ve been professionally cleaned! Love it!!" a five-star fan said.

$50 $90 at Amazon

This toothbrush does just about everything. (Photo: Amazon)

Want to really splash out on an electric toothbrush? The Oral-B iO Series 8 is basically the Cadillac of powered toothbrushes, and does everything short of brushing for you. This brush offers up specialized pressure detection that signals red when you brush too hard and green when things are just right. It features a display screen to motivate you while you brush and lets you customize your brushing experience. A dentist-inspired round brush with twisted bristles reach all areas of your mouth, while live coaching helps you get that just-right clean. Pick a black, purple or white theme — they're all marked down!

"I can’t describe how [much] everyday brushing teeth improvement this brush gives. Always clean and easy to control. Worth the money," a happy customer said.

$200 $280 at Amazon

