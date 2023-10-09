10 of Oprah's Favorite Things are on sale now at Amazon for Prime Day — up to 60% off

We always look forward to the yearly release of Oprah's Favorite Things list, where the lifestyle guru reveals her favorite products from the year just in time for holiday gifting season. Her 2022 version took special note of items that came from small businesses, family-run companies and woman- and BIPOC-owned brands, giving a great spotlight to deserving products and organizations that might not be as widely known as some of the usual bestsellers. Right now, several of those Things are on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days (happening Oct. 10 and 11), and we've collected 10 we love ... that also happen to be enjoying unheard-of markdowns.

From reusable makeup pads that'll save your face and the planet for just $10 a set to Amazon's latest smart home system marked down under $200 to a viral-fave travel jewelry organizer for 40% off, these are the best deals available on Amazon for all of Oprah's Favorite Things — until 2023's list debuts, at least.

Oprah's Favorite Things on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deals Days

Amazon Dock & Bay Reusable Makeup Pads, 3-Pack $11 $20 Save $9 These reusable makeup pads will wipe off the makeup from your day and are ready to go again after a quick rinse and wash. “If you, like me, have ruined a few towels from washing off makeup, then you need these eco-friendly, reusable makeup removers," said Oprah. "Wet one with water, swipe, then place it in the included bag and toss in the wash.” $11 at Amazon

Amazon Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings $70 $88 Save $18 These high-rise wonders are sturdy, stylish and eco-friendly too! “The husband-and-wife team behind Girlfriend Collective (Gayle, a huge fan, told me about them) is making activewear more inclusive with this design that comes in sizes XS to 6XL," Oprah shared. "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79 percent of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles.” $70 at Amazon

Amazon De'Longhi Magnifica Evo with LatteCrema System Coffee Maker $700 $900 Save $200 No matter what kind of boosting beverage you want to make — including regular old hot or cold coffees — this brewing system has you covered. “Latte? Cappuccino? Macchiato? Whatever strikes your fancy, this machine is like having your own personal barista at home with you," gushed Oprah. "The best part? All you have to do is roll out of bed and touch the button with the drink you want.” $700 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 15 $185 $280 Save $95 This most recent iteration of the popular Amazon Echo Show combines streaming entertainment, family organization and smart-home functionality into one sleek and super-handy package. “The 15.6-inch HD screen has a sleek frame, so it almost looks like a piece of art," Oprah noted. "You can use it to sync family calendars, write digital notes to one another, and create to-do lists. Or ... you can stream your favorite show while you cook.” $185 at Amazon

Amazon Ray-Ban Stories $199 $239 Save $40 Oprah called these smart shades the "gift of the year" in 2022: "They look like classic streamlined Wayfarer sunglasses, but they actually connect to your phone. You can listen to music or podcasts, answer calls and even take pictures and videos," the uber-entrepreneur wrote. Manufactured in partnership with Meta, these are a great way to look cool while capturing your life and connecting with others on social media. $199 at Amazon

Amazon Bloomhouse Triply Stainless Steel Cookware Set, 12-Piece $245 $350 Save $105 If you're looking to score some quality cookware this Prime Day, Oprah loves this set. "These durable pots and pans don’t just look chic — they work hard too!" the lifestyle maven gushed. "Each one in the 12-piece set is coated in nontoxic, nonstick ceramic and is oven-safe up to 550 degrees. Two of the pans included in the set even come with ceramic steamers, so you can easily make healthy veggie sides in a flash with little to no oil." $245 at Amazon

Amazon Dearfoams Women's Indoor/Outdoor Warm Up Bootie Slipper $31 $46 Save $15 Everyone loves a good pair of house shoes, and this cozy pair from the experts at Dearfoams would make an amazing holiday gift. "Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox," Oprah mused. "With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud." $31 at Amazon

Ingram 'Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers' $15 $35 Save $20 Whether you're gifting this to the special young woman in your life or seeking the inspiration to chase your own dreams, Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls by Jess Harriton and Maithy Vu is a wonderful celebration of the power of girls. "If you read it, you can be it. This book features 100 stories of barrier-breaking activists, artists, inventors, entrepreneurs, and other impressive young women under the age of 30 — like Greta Thunberg, Bindi Irwin, Keke Palmer, and more," said fan Oprah Winfrey. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer Box $16 $25 Save $9 with coupon Oprah has long been a fan of these organizers, which ensure you can bring all your bling along wherever your adventures take you ... without tangles or mess. "Nobody wants their jewelry jingle-jangling freely in their suitcase," Oprah opined. "This jazzy velvet travel case keeps your prized pieces stylishly contained with spaces for rings, bracelets and necklaces. And it’s small enough to stash in your purse." Make sure to add the on-page coupon for an extra 20% off! Save $9 with coupon $16 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.