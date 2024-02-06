Oprah's Favorite Things are on sale just in time for Valentine's Day — save up to 50%!

When it comes to shopping, there's nothing more thrilling than the annual release of Oprah's Favorite Things list — especially for gift-giving. In case you didn't know, Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away and if you haven't bought a gift for your Valentine yet, you are seriously running out of time. Luckily, Oprah's Favorite Things is full of gift-able goodies that everyone will love, and so many of them are on sale right now! From the practical gifts (a set of touch screen winter gloves) to the luxurious (a super soft pajama set) and trendy (a classic pink tumbler) we're honestly shocked at these gift deals.

So, whether you're on the hunt for a Valentine's Day gift for a significant other, friend or family remember, one Oprah's Favorite Things is always a good option. And might we suggest treating yourself to a Valentine's Day gift as well? It's the holiday of love, after all, and that includes self-love!

Scroll below to shop a handful of Oprah's Favorite Things on sale if you want to win Valentine's Day this year. If Oprah says it's good, you know it is.

Amazon Dearfoams Warm-Up Bootie Slipper $30 $35 Save $5 We are firmly in winter, but you can avoid cold feet with these cozy house shoes. 'Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox,' Oprah explained. 'With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud.' Choose from six colors in sizes S-XL. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Mali+Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag $27 $35 Save $8 with coupon This adorable (and affordable) everyday bag made Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2020 — it was one of her 'Stylish Gems' picks. Stylish is right! Its sleek crossbody design is on-trend and pairs well with most outfits, whether you're keeping things casual or going a dressier route. Plus, it comes in an array of classic neutrals and fun brights — at this price, go ahead and snag a few! Click the on-page coupon for the best deal. Save $8 with coupon $27 at Amazon

Amazon Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick $22 Love a low-maintenance makeup routine? Then this multitasker belongs in your cosmetics bag. 'Some days I need to do full glam — other days, a one-and-done stick like this can be a lifesaver,' raved Oprah. 'Creamy matte colors that are easy to blend on cheeks and swipe on lips — and work on all skin tones? Amen.' Get it in four dreamy shades. $22 at Amazon

