Oprah's Favorite Things are on sale just in time for Valentine's Day — save up to 50%!
These are a few of Oprah's Favorite Things, and you're sure to love them — and their prices — too.
When it comes to shopping, there's nothing more thrilling than the annual release of Oprah's Favorite Things list — especially for gift-giving. In case you didn't know, Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away and if you haven't bought a gift for your Valentine yet, you are seriously running out of time. Luckily, Oprah's Favorite Things is full of gift-able goodies that everyone will love, and so many of them are on sale right now! From the practical gifts (a set of touch screen winter gloves) to the luxurious (a super soft pajama set) and trendy (a classic pink tumbler) we're honestly shocked at these gift deals.
Top It Off Touch Screen Winter Gloves$20$25Save $5
Corkcicle Travel Tumbler with Straw and Spill-Proof Lid$22$33Save $11 with coupon
Dearfoams Warm-Up Bootie Slipper$30$35Save $5
Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set$156$195Save $39
Mali+Lili Josie Triple Zip Crossbody Bag$27$35Save $8 with coupon
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones$230$350Save $120
Dock & Bay Reusable Makeup Pads, 3-Pack$9$20Save $11
Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick$22
So, whether you're on the hunt for a Valentine's Day gift for a significant other, friend or family remember, one Oprah's Favorite Things is always a good option. And might we suggest treating yourself to a Valentine's Day gift as well? It's the holiday of love, after all, and that includes self-love!
Scroll below to shop a handful of Oprah's Favorite Things on sale if you want to win Valentine's Day this year. If Oprah says it's good, you know it is.
Affordable, chic and functional, these warm gloves 'check' off all the right boxes. 'You can’t do better than this fun checkered design,' wrote Oprah. 'And yes, the index fingertip works with touchscreens.' Get 'em in 20 colors/prints!
Oprah's been a fan of this brand for over a decade! 'I first picked Corkcicle in 2012,' she wrote. 'This year, it has a brand-new cup, with a ceramic straw ... that keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours (or hot for five). I can’t wait to have my smoothie in the lavender one.' Snag it in 17 colors/prints.
We are firmly in winter, but you can avoid cold feet with these cozy house shoes. 'Some days you need your slippers to go the distance, like from the house to the mailbox,' Oprah explained. 'With quilted nylon on the outside and memory foam insoles, this plush pair, perfect for both moms and dads, makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud.' Choose from six colors in sizes S-XL.
Cozy Earth appeared on Oprah's Favorite Things list five years in a row (!), so you know they're doing something right. In 2019, she included these PJs among her cozy gift picks, and it's not hard to see why. Made of lightweight, breathable and cooling viscose from bamboo, this impossibly soft set helps keep night sweats at bay while feeling luxurious against the skin. It comes in regular and tall sizes XS-XXXL and 10 colors.
Psst: Check out Yahoo fashion writer Rebecca Carhart's full Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set review for more info!
This adorable (and affordable) everyday bag made Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2020 — it was one of her 'Stylish Gems' picks. Stylish is right! Its sleek crossbody design is on-trend and pairs well with most outfits, whether you're keeping things casual or going a dressier route. Plus, it comes in an array of classic neutrals and fun brights — at this price, go ahead and snag a few! Click the on-page coupon for the best deal.
'I love all things Beats,' declared Oprah. 'Some of us are over-the-head-headphone people, and if you know one of them, these are the best of the best.' Hey, if they're good enough for the Big O, they're good enough for us! They offer up to 40 hours of battery life and provide excellent noise-cancellation.
Tired of spending money on single-use makeup wipes? Look no further. 'If you, like me, have ruined a few towels from washing off makeup, then you need these eco-friendly, reusable makeup removers,' insisted Oprah. 'Wet one with water, swipe, then place it in the included bag and toss in the wash.'
Love a low-maintenance makeup routine? Then this multitasker belongs in your cosmetics bag. 'Some days I need to do full glam — other days, a one-and-done stick like this can be a lifesaver,' raved Oprah. 'Creamy matte colors that are easy to blend on cheeks and swipe on lips — and work on all skin tones? Amen.' Get it in four dreamy shades.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
