Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon Got Their Very Own Fabulous 'Wrinkle in Time' Barbies

Ava DuVernay, the director of the upcoming Disney movie, marveled via Twitter on Wednesday that she had Barbies as a child but "never had any like these."

Mattel has now immortalized Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling in fabulous Barbie form -- and the Wrinkle In Time actresses couldn't be more thrilled.

Ava DuVernay -- director of the upcoming Disney film based on the classic young adult book series written by Madeleine L'Engle -- tweeted a photo of the three new Barbies on Wednesday, marveling at the entire experience.

"When Disney makes Barbies of your movie’s characters and you just want to stare at them all day in disbelief because you loved Barbies as a girl but never had any like these. #WrinkleinTime," she wrote.



Kaling, Winfrey and Witherspoon play the immortal Mrs. Who, Mrs. Which and Mrs. Whatsit, respectively, in the upcoming fantasy film, and the Barbies definitely do their characters justice.

Witherspoon, 41, was just as excited about the figurines, also taking to Twitter to gush about the dolls.



"When a childhood dream comes to life! Excited to reveal my very own @Mattel doll based off of my Red-headed alter ego, Mrs. WhatsIt from #WrinkleInTime!! #DreamComeTrue," she wrote.

While Winfrey hasn't tweeted about the Barbies yet, Kaling, 38, used nothing but praise hand emojis in a response to DeVernay's post.

A Wrinkle in Time began filming in late 2016 in the U.S. and in New Zealand. The leading ladies appeared to be having the time of their lives making the movie, describing to ET their camaraderie that began in the makeup chair and continued throughout the shoot. The flick also stars Storm Reid as the main character, Meg, who journeys across the universe to find her scientist father from a mysterious evil force.



When filming concluded in March, Winfrey, 63, surprised the cast with gifts and even mixed margaritas at the wrap party.

A Wrinkle In Time premieres March 9.

