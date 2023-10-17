'Takes the guesswork out of makeup': These Oprah-loved eyeshadow palettes are $8 a pop — save 75%

What is it?

Ever heard of Laura Geller's Party in a Palette? This clever beauty bundle earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 list, so you know it's going to be a stellar purchase. "Makeup artist Laura Geller has been helping women of all ages feel and look their best for decades. Her latest palettes take the guesswork out of makeup; each contains six eyeshadows, a blush and a highlighter in shades that look flattering on all skin tones,” explained Oprah. With an endorsement like that, you really can't go wrong. Right now, QVC has a four-pack of the popular palettes for only $30 — that's less than $8 a pop, making them the perfect stocking stuffer for the upcoming holidays.

Why is it a good deal?

QVC has slashed the price of this set of four palettes from $118 (if purchased separately) to just $30 — that's 75% off and the lowest price we've seen in a long time. Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for three Easy Pay installments of $10. Plus, if you’re a first-time QVC shopper, you can grab $20 off your first purchase of $40 or more with code HOLIDAY20.

Why do I need this?

It's no wonder Oprah is enamored with these beauties. Laura Geller is a well-known New York makeup artist and product developer who has channeled that experience into a gorgeous and super-flattering cosmetics line that works for nearly all women. This party-ready set is no exception. It includes four palettes: The Hostess, with universally flattering gold shades (so festive for the holiday season!); Best Dressed, with berry hues; Dancing Queen, with rosy neutrals; and Turning Heads, in deep browns. Each one boasts six creamy, blendable eyeshadows, one blush, and either a bronzer or highlighter. Geller's long-lasting formulas mean you won't need to reapply a few hours later. This video shows the palettes in use.

Need another reason to snap them up? They're ideal for travel. They offer easy-to-combine eye, cheek and all-over color in one flat, compact and functional package. Plus, without liquids, there's no worry that your makeup will spill or leak onto your clothes or computer, and you won't need to pack these in zip-close plastic bags. We can't think of a better gift for the friend who travels for work or play, or one who just loves to have a multi-functional makeup item to throw in her bag and go.

It's easy to see why Oprah is a fan of this palette set — there's a color option for everyone! (QVC)

What reviewers say

Need more convincing? Check out this satisfied customer's review: "Laura Geller has saved me so much money because her products perform beautifully. The blushes, eyeshadows and highlighters are a bargain — these are priced less than anything comparable. Don’t love them all? Gift them — I don’t know any other makeup palette that gives so much for so little. Laura and QVC make me look the best 'me' possible. The high-end palettes at the big department stores don’t compare — these are a winner!"

Another fan loved that each eyeshadow shade is labeled with a specific application direction. "Really pretty eyeshadow colors and so easy to use thanks to the guides on the palettes. Only negative for me is that the bronzers and blushes are not very pigmented. But overall these palettes are really worth the money!"

Wrote another five-star reviewer: "The palettes are wonderful. I've always loved Laura Geller makeup, but these palettes are amazing. Thanks for labeling with lid, crease, etc. — everything looks amazing together."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.