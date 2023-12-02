Oprah-approved glittery diamond necklace Amazon shoppers call 'absolutely gorgeous' will arrive in time for holiday gifting

Holiday shopping is in full swing and if you're stumped on what to get your special someone, there's a little something with sparkle that might catch her eye and warm her heart — and it's Oprah-approved! It's the Amelia Rose Sterling Silver Diamond Initial Necklace and if you order it now at Amazon, you can get it just in time for Hanukkah.

If you're late to Oprah's party, she dropped her list of Favorite Things in November and it's basically every Oprah fan's holiday wish list (read: if you don't know where to start, you might want to check it out). It's packed with problem solvers, beauty products and everything you need to pull off a self-care weekend with zero friction.

And like her other picks, at $126, this necklace is a touch of elegance without the luxury price tag. It has a sterling silver chain with a shimmering initial (you can choose from all the letters in the alphabet) — and it gets that sparkle from real diamonds! You can also get it in 14k gold-plated sterling silver for the same price. The chain is adjustable — it starts at 16 inches, but you can extend it to 18 inches if you want to use it for layering. As a bonus, it comes in a gift box to make your holiday shopping just a little bit easier.

Oprah knows sparkle — this stunner comes in sterling silver or 14k gold-plated. (Getty/Amazon)

Amazon shoppers are impressed with Oprah's selection (no surprise there!).

"I just love this necklace!" shared a happy shopper. "It is absolutely gorgeous! First of all, the packaging is lovely. The initial (mine is a C) is delicate, the perfect size and sparkles beautifully. You can wear this necklace anytime, anywhere - dressed up or with a casual outfit. I bought this for myself but I know my nieces will want one! It will make a perfect Christmas gift!"

"This necklace is really beautiful," a rave reviewer gushed. "The size is just as described - perfect for layering or by itself. It’s simple and sophisticated and works for any age. I’m going to get another one for my teenage daughter and my mom! I love the story of the company and supporting a female-owned small business."

"12/10 purchase," wrote another impressed fan. "I'm absolutely thrilled! I bought it as a gift for the Holidays, and I couldn't be more thrilled with what I received. The quality of the necklace is amazing, and the detailing of the diamonds is so beautiful. I can't wait to give this as a gift to my sister. If you are at all debating - don't. I couldn't recommend it enough."

"The design is timeless and elegant," another pleased shopper shared. "The pendant is not overly flashy but has a subtle sophistication to it. It's versatile enough to be worn with both casual and formal outfits, making it a go-to piece in my collection."

"I absolutely LOVE my diamond initial necklace," another happy fan wrote. "I tend to wear more gold jewelry, so I purchased the gold J. The diamonds are beautiful and sparkly. I have many Amelia Rose precious stone necklaces and bracelets. They are all amazing quality, and the stones are stunning! I get compliments on my diamond initial necklace all the time. I would definitely recommend this piece!"

