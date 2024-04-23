'Operation: Safe Strides' launches in Franklin to provide free reflective vests to residents

Headlights are easy to see for someone walking down a pitch-black street.

But it’s not always as easy for a driver to see someone strolling on the side of the road in the dark.

“I can’t count the number of times that I would be driving at night, and I wouldn’t see people walking and I would almost hit them because it was so dark,” said Don Schwartz, member of the Franklin Noon Lions Club. “It became a real concern of mine.”

Program offers free reflective vests for residents

Enter “Operation: Safe Strides,” a public-private partnership between the Franklin Noon Lions, Franklin Police Department and the Franklin Health Department to offer free reflective vests to residents, increasing their safety when walking at night.

“They thought this was a great program because walking relieves stress; running relieves stress and it’s just good exercise,” Schwartz said.

Vests, ranging in size from extra small up to 3XL, are available in either yellow or lime green at the Franklin Police Department and the Franklin Health Department. The only requirement is recipients must prove they are residents of Franklin.

A similar program was launched in Greendale and Hales Corners

Schwartz launched a similar program four years ago in Greendale and Hales Corners through the Community Alliance – a group comprised of the heath and police departments from those two communities.

The biggest difference between the program in Greendale and Hales Corners compared to Franklin is the addition of “Operation” to the name and the way it's funded. In Greendale and Hales Corners, the Community Alliance connected with local businesses to sponsor a set number of vests. In contrast, the effort in Franklin is funded by the Lions, Schwartz said.

Don Schwartz (left) launched Operation: Safe Strides to distribute reflective vests to residents in Franklin. Schwartz is shown with Franklin Police Officer Gary Wallace who helped with the effort.

The vests for both programs come from Safety Mart, 10940 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, and sell for $5.50 apiece, Schwartz said. Once purchased, another person adds “Franklin Noon Lions” to the vests and then they are ready to be handed out free to residents.

More reflective vests had to be ordered after initial allotment ran out

The program is only a month old, and Schwartz has already needed to order an additional 88 vests on top of the initial 100.

“I’m just grateful the Lions decided to do this as a club,” he said. “It’s just nice to see an idea implemented and it’s even nicer when it’s successful, and I think this is going to be successful. If the first month and a half says anything, it will be.”

The effort is reflecting into other communities as well. Schwartz said when he ordered the second batch for Franklin, the owner at Safety Mart told him the West Allis Lions also purchased some vests.

'Operation: Safe Strides' program could be expanding

Schwartz said he heard some "higher-ups" within the Lions organization in Wisconsin “were really impressed with the idea” and might be interested to expand the program across the state.

“I think it’s exciting, it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said. “I think this has potential not just for the Lions Club but for other groups too.”

While Operation: Safe Strides is a good public relations effort for the Lions to possibly attract new members, Schwartz said the most important aspect for him is “it’s all just about safety and well-being.”

Schwartz is working to potentially have a similar program offering reflective dog collars in the future.

