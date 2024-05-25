Open-air market Breaking Bred Bazaar returns to downtown Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK — An open-air market aimed at increasing foot traffic in downtown Battle Creek returns Sunday.

The third season of the Breaking Bred Bazaar kicks off at 9 a.m. in the Michigan Avenue parking lot neighboring Cafe Rica, featuring 30 vendors and a number of entertainment offerings. The market will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the last Sunday of every month through September.

The market was launched in 2022 by Café Rica owners Jackson and Tristan Bredehoft as a way to support makers and artisans in the area, with help from Tristan's partner, Michelle.

"We’re big community people," Tristan explained Tuesday. "We really are just looking to build that community and just provide something for a community that provides us a lot of help and support."

Breaking Bred Bazaar, an open-air marketplace launched by Cafe Rica owners Tristan and Jackson Bredehoft, returns to downtown Battle Creek Sunday.

The monthly bazaars, originally held along Michigan Avenue in front of Café Rica, will now occupy the neighboring Michigan Avenue parking lot north of the coffee shop. With access from both Michigan and Hamblin avenues, the parking lot not only provides more room for vendors, but also additional space for entertainment.

Today's market will feature a free caricature artist, free roller skate rentals and live music by Hannah Faith Stevens, not to mention 30 vendors selling a variety of wares including — but certainly not limited to — food, candles and jewelry.

Bounce houses and axe throwing are among the entertainment offerings planned for later in the season.

"We wanted to provide a little bit more for people to do while they’re there," Tristan said of the emphasis on live entertainment this year. "A lot of people miss things on the first glance. This gives them the opportunity to stick around, get a second glance (at the vendors), but also it just attracts more people downtown.

"We’re trying to get people to spend that time downtown and then venture off to other businesses."

Organizers hope the bazaar is a catalyst for bringing people downtown, not just on the last Sunday of the month, but every Sunday in Battle Creek.

"More people downtown is always better," Tristan said.

Breaking Bred Bazaar is made possible with support from the Battle Creek Small Business Development Office, Penetrator Events, Battle Creek Unlimited and Grassroots Family Chiropractic, among others.

For more information, or to become a vendor, visit facebook.com/breakingbredhospitality.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Breaking Bred Bazaar returns to downtown Battle Creek