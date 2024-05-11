You only need two dumbbells and these four exercises to shed fat and gain muscle

Whether you’re short on time and need a workout that you can fit in ASAP, or are trying to gain some lean muscle whilst burning fat, this strength circuit can help. It doesn’t require a trip down to the gym either, you just need a pair of dumbbells, or you could even use a single kettlebell, and taking no longer than 25 minutes you can have it done and dusted before dinner.

Circuits aren’t just good for when you’re short on time, due to their fast-paced nature, the National Academy of Medicine says they can also produce the same anabolic signaling that regular resistance training does – meaning you don’t have to spend hours in the gym pumping iron. Studies have also shown that circuit training can lead to an average reduction of 4.3% body fat and boost cardiovascular fitness by an average of 6.3% — so, overall, it's pretty darn good!

A post shared by Joey Bronston (@joebronston) A photo posted by on

This workout from fitness trainer Joey Bronston may only consist of five exercises but, don’t be fooled, as these compound movements will fire up all your body’s muscles. Once you’ve completed one exercise, rest for 30-45 seconds, before moving onto the next. Once you’ve completed all the exercises, take a 90-second rest before repeating the workout four more times. Here’s your workout:

Alternating dumbbell snatches – 12 reps

Dumbbell suitcase squat – 15 reps each side

Renegade row into push-up – 10 reps

Romanian deadlift – 15 reps

Now, don’t forget to help your muscles replenish and repair with some protein (a whipping up a quick protein shake with some protein powder is ideal). Fancy some similar workouts? Here’s a 15-minute five-move dumbbell workout for those more hectic days when you need something that's a little more short and snappy. Alternatively, if you do have more time on your hands, this 25-minute HIIT dumbbell workout is great for burning fat and boosting strength.