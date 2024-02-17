The One Thing You Should Never, Ever Do if You're Over 60 and Want to Keep Your Heart Healthy

Woman over 60 with good heart health

There's a reason the heart is nicknamed the "ticker." It helps us keep on ticking, hopefully well into old age. However, if your birthday cake is pretty crowded these days, you may be at a higher risk of developing heart disease.

The National Institute on Aging states that people 65+ have a higher risk than their younger peers of experiencing heart health issues, including strokes and heart attacks.

You may not love this news, but there are reasons our heart health can start to decline as we get up there in age.

"As we get older, there is stiffening of the artery, accumulation of plaque in the arterial walls, and changes in heart muscles leading to cardiovascular disease," explains Dr. Bernardo Acevedo-Mendez, MD, FACP of North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

Our bodies—and lifestyles—undergo some changes too. "Our bodies become more resistant to insulin with age, increasing the risk of diabetes," says Dr. Laura Verde, MD, FACC., the lead cardiovascular specialist with Conviva Care Center. "Older people tend to have reduced aerobic fitness due to exercise limitations from joint pains and arthritis."

You can't control the year you were born, but doctors agree you can take steps to improve your heart health and live a longer, healthier life. If that's the goal, doctors say you'll want to avoid some heart-unhealthy habits.

Ditch This Habit for Your Heart Health if You're Over 60

If you're over 60 and want to keep your heart healthy, the most important thing to do is avoid foods that don't nourish the heart. While no food is entirely off the table unless you want it to be, doctors say people should keep some to a minimum. "You should avoid excess intake of sodium," says Dr. Acevedo-Mendez.

Highly processed foods should also be consumed in moderation, explains Dr. Nadim Geloo, MD, a cardiologist and senior director of medical affairs for Abbott’s structural heart business.

"Adding salt to your meals or consuming excess sodium containing processed food contributes to the development of hypertension, a major risk factor for heart disease," Acevedo-Mendez says."The increase [in blood] pressure damages the blood vessels and increases the workload on the heart."

A 2023 trial of more than 200 people with an average age of 61 found that consuming a lower-sodium diet could lower blood pressure in a way similar to commonly prescribed medications for hypertension.

Highly processed foods haven't fared well in recent research, either. For example, a 2023 study found that heavy consumption of highly processed foods could increase a person's risk of heart issues.

What to Eat Instead

This advice may leave you feeling ultra salty—after all, sodium (salt) can make food taste better. Highly processed foods like French fries and candy are also delicious. The good news? Eating a heart-friendly diet doesn't have to be a drag.

"Follow a healthy dietary pattern with an emphasis on whole, unprocessed foods," Dr. Acevedo-Mendez recommends prioritizing foods like:

Fruits

Vegetables

Whole grains

Legumes

Nuts

Fish

"Try using liquid plant oils like canola, olive and avocado instead of butter, or unhealthy tropical oils such as palm or coconut oil," Dr. Acevedo-Mendez suggests.

Other Habits to Ditch for Better Heart Health as You Age

1. A mostly sedentary lifestyle

Every doctor we spoke with also mentioned the importance of physical activity.



"Regular exercise helps regulate sugar levels, improves HDL, which is the good cholesterol, and reduces blood pressure," Dr. Verde says. "Regular exercise also has a potent impact on mood and can help regulate hormones that can contribute to feelings of depression or anxiety—all contributors to the risk of heart disease."

2. Smoking

Dr. Geloo stresses it's important to kick this habit if you have it. "Smoking significantly increases your risk for heart disease, and stopping can lower that risk," Dr. Geloo says.



Don't smoke? Keep it simple. "Don't start," Dr. Geloo says.

3. Skipping doctor appointments

Signs of heart disease aren't always obvious. Regular check-ups can ensure doctors raise flags before things become more severe.



"I always recommend that people pre-schedule visits with their doctor rather than wait for symptoms, which could indicate something more serious," Dr. Geloo says.

Signs It's Time to Call a Doctor About Your Heart Health ASAP

Sometimes, discussions about your heart health can't wait for a pre-scheduled visit.



"You should speak with your doctor if you notice you are not able to walk as far as you used to or get more tired with your daily activities," Dr. Acevedo-Mendez says. "Seek prompt medical attention if you are experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest discomfort, leg swelling, irregular heartbeat or fatigue."

