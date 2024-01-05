One of Kentucky's favorite dogs will have his own bourbon. What we know

EthanAlmighty on the runway at the 10th annual Unbridled Eve Derby Gala in the Grand Ballroom at The Galt House Hotel & Suites. May 5, 2023

Calling all bourbon and dog lovers to Whiskey Row!

Mr & Mrs Bourbon Company will be release a special edition EthanAlmighty's Bourbon in honor of Ethan, a Presa Canario who has become famous for his survival story since being left at the Kentucky Humane Society in 2021.

"This has been in the works for over six months," Mr & Mrs Bourbon Company owner Russ Smith said. "We met Ethan at one of our bottle signings, heard his story and instantly fell in love with his cause."

A special release party will take place at Patrick O'Shea's on West Main Street on Jan. 26. According to the EthanAlmighty website, people can reserve their single-barrel release bottle — which will feature Ethan's portrait and paw print — for $100. The cost also includes access to the event, entertainment, food and giveaways.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward helping other animals in need in the community, according to the website.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Here's how to get a bottle of the exclusive EthanAlmighty's Bourbon