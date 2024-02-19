The one exercise you should be doing to improve your core strength, according to a strength coach

A strong core is the foundation of a healthy body because it plays an important role in supporting the spine and enabling pain-free movement.

Gianna Webbe, a gymnast and strength coach at The Project PT, says: "A strong core can better transfer forces to the lower limbs, which can enhance movement, strength and speed. By contrast, a weak core can be a contributor to back pain."

Sit-ups may be the exercise people think of when it comes to the core, but isometric training (which means a static hold, such as a plank) can actually be more effective, according to Webbe.

"Isometric training can minimize spinal load—which happens during dynamic core movements like sit ups—while still providing moderate levels of core activity. You can easily progress and regress this type of exercise, you don’t need equipment, and it’s easier to keep good form," says Webbe.

If you're only going to do one core-training move in your exercise session, Webbe says it should be the hollow hold. The force required to press the lower back into the mat means this exercise maximizes tension through a wide range of core muscles, making it very effective. Here's how to do it properly, according to the strength coach.

How to do the move

A post shared by The Project PT (@theprojectpt) A photo posted by on

Start by lying on the floor, legs extended, arms by your sides. Engage your abdominal muscles by pulling your ribs down towards your hips, which will flatten your back lower into the ground. Keep your abs contracted as you raise your legs two to three inches above the floor. If you are able to, raise your head and shoulders slightly off the floor (one to two inches) and extend your arms overhead and behind you. Focus on continuing to pull the ribcage down and the lower back into the floor. Ideally, complete three sets of 20 seconds.

Technique tips

If you’re a beginner and struggle to raise your legs, you can modify this move by keeping knees bent and raising the feet slightly off the floor. There should be no room between the lower back and the floor throughout this exercise.