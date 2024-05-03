In One Ear: A 'mega-rare' sight

The birding world is all atwitter after seeing a photo taken April 21 by Michael Sanchez of Vancouver, Washington, of a “mega-rare” bird near Hug Point Falls, Yahoo reported.

“I happened to look behind me toward the ocean, and saw this cute little bird standing on the sand,” Sanchez recalled. “The sun wasn’t fully up yet, so to my eyes, it looked like a little black bird. It posed for me for a minute or two, and then it flew up to the rocks. It stayed there for another moment or so, and then it flew away toward the east. I didn’t think much more of it than that.”

Once he got home, he realized it wasn’t a “little black bird” at all, and posted a photo on social media asking for help identifying it. The bird is believed to be a blue rock thrush, which isn’t known to inhabit any part of North America, according to Nolan Clemens, a member of the Oregon Birding Association.

Clemens said there was one report in 1997, in British Columbia. Sanchez’s sighting is not an official record yet, but it’s under review.

Sanchez added, “I hope this brings new interest in the fascinating world of birdwatching.” (Photos: Canon Bird Branch Project and Michael Sanchez)