In One Ear: Green flash

The “green flash” as the sun sets over the ocean is a phenomenon witnessed by several lucky souls, but photographing that stunning moment is a whole other issue.

But Craig Hayslip, a faculty research assistant at Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute in Newport, captured the elusive event on April 20 about 15 miles west of Bandon, The Oregonian reported.

According to Earth Sky, the green flash is an optical phenomenon that can be seen shortly after sunset or before sunrise. It happens when the sun is almost entirely below the horizon, with the upper edge still visible. For a second or two, that upper rim of the sun will appear to be green, or sometimes blue.

To increase your chances of seeing one, you need to start with a clear day, with a clear, distant horizon with a visibly defined horizon edge. The flash can be seen from a mountaintop, high building, the beach or in a boat.

As for what works best, here’s a tip: The Oregonian reported that staff at the Marine Mammal Institute said they have witnessed the flash “quite frequently” while at sea. (Photo: Craig Hayslip)