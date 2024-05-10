In One Ear: This and that

• Just in case there aren’t enough tourists on the North Coast already, the Stephanie Inn in Cannon Beach has been chosen by Travel & Leisure as one of the “15 Best Beach Resorts in the U.S.” And, it’s the only one from the Pacific Northwest. The rest are in Hawaii (4), Florida (3), California (2), South Carolina, Georgia, Rhode Island, New York and Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

• And, batten down the hatches, Astoria was picked as No. 6 in The Travel‘s “7 Most Idyllic Small Towns On The West Coast,” lauded as “the perfect Oregon trip for a first-time visitor to the state.”

• The Seattle Times reports that bestselling author Emiko Jean (“Tokyo Ever After”), who lives in Vancouver, Washington, has family in Long Beach, Washington, a worrisome tsunami zone when “The Big One” hits. Long Beach becomes Cobwell Beach, the “existential threat” in her new thriller “The Return of Ellie Black.”

• Stories are being collected by the Clatsop County Voices campaign, and the latest addition is a two-part interview of Dan Hess‘ memories, by his geat-grandsons, Sawyer and Sven Houseknecht. You can hear the podcasts of Clatsop County history being saved at bit.ly/ClatsopVoices, where you’ll also find instructions on how to add your own memories.

• For those who love to watch movies filmed in Astoria and around the North Coast, “The Mortuary Collection,” released in 2019 and starring Clancy Brown, is available to watch for free on the Roku channel. With ads, of course, but it’s still fun to see the Flavel House Museum’s turn as a movie star.