Olivia Munn felt like her 'body was failing' amid breastfeeding struggles: 'But then I said f*** it'

Olivia Munn is sharing intimate details about her struggles with breastfeeding — and how she's rising to meet the challenges. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Olivia Munn is getting real about the breastfeeding challenges she's experiencing as a new mom.

The actress, 41, who shares newborn son Malcolm with comedian John Mulaney, opened up to her followers in an Instagram post where she's seen chronicling her weeks-long struggle trying to breastfeed while having a low supply of milk.

"Breastfeeding when you have low-supply," she began the video before detailing the various actions she's taken to help increase her supply of breast milk: "2 lactation consultants, lactation soups, liters of coconut water, nipple ointments, heating pads to increase circulation, 3 breastfeeding pillows, lactation, teas, gummies, vitamins, cookies, skin to skin, 3 different breast pumps."

"I even wore this device filled with formula around my neck with tubes taped to my nipple so I could stimulate milk production while giving my baby the nutrients he needs," Munn added while slipping on a supplemental nursing system (SNS), a lactation aid that allows a breastfeeding mother to supplement her baby with expressed breast milk or formula without using an artificial nipple.

Munn said her efforts led to more frustration.

"None of it worked!" she explained. "I cried and cried. I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby. But then I said f*** it..."

"Breastfeeding is good, and so is formula," she said. "To the mamas out there — do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it."

As it turns out, Munn's experience was far too relatable for many mothers.

"SNS System!" actress and activist Alyssa Milano commented on the post "I did this with both of my babies and then my milk supply went through the roof. You are my favorite and you got this. Text me if I can help in any way."

"Love love to you so so happy for you," added Rosanna Arquette, while author Brianne Davis wrote, "You have not failed lady! You're doing great. Breast feeding is hard work that no one talks about!!!!"

"Omg I had that contraption too!!! I used it once. Formula saved me and my son! No regrets," one person wrote. Another commenter added, "Thank you for sharing! I had my son seven weeks ago and my milk is still not coming in; I'm only getting half an ounce every pumping session 😔 Thank God for formula and providing my son with what I can't."

This isn't the first time Munn has opened up about her breastfeeding experiences. Last month, she took to social media to share her struggles.

The new mom got candid about breastfeeding in a January post to her Instagram stories. (Credit: Instagram)

"Breastfeeding is soooo hard. Especially if you have low supply," she wrote on one photo, before posting a frustrated-looking selfie. "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants."

During her pregnancy, Munn told Yahoo Life that the best piece of advice she got ome of the advice she's heeding from friends is not comparing her experience with others.

"These things people talk about, my experience is different," she said. "Some of it's true, but some of it is not."

