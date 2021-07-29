Olivia Munn on overcoming depression and suicidal thoughts: 'There is so much I would have missed'

Olivia Munn spoke candidly with Demi Lovato about her experience with overcoming suicidal thoughts. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Demi Lovato and Olivia Munn are going deep about their experiences with depression and anxiety.

In a preview of the first episode of The Demi Lovato Show, a 10-episode series premiering on The Roku Channel on July 30, Munn opens up about overcoming anxiety and depression, sharing how she’s coped with suicidal thoughts.

"People who deal with depression, like you and me, and who can have suicidal thoughts, anytime you get to that place and it seems like things are too tough and you just can't take it anymore, just ask yourself if you can hold on another day," Munn said.

"Because, if you take your life, game over,” she said. "It's done. You don't get to see what will happen in 10 years. The pain is really tough. I know, you know. We've been there. But if I had ended my life when I wanted to, there is so much I would have missed. And that's worth staying for."

Munn has not been shy in the past, bravely speaking about her mental health journey.

"I have lived with anxiety and sporadic bouts of depression for most of my adult life. 10 years ago I tackled it, learned to fully understand it and haven’t felt the dark depths of depression in about a decade," Munn wrote on social media in 2018, in the wake of designer Kate Spade's and chef Anthony Bourdain's deaths by suicide.

She continued: "For those who don't understand depression, when someone is in that place it’s not because they want to die ... it’s because the ongoing, relentless darkness is too painful to endure anymore. You don’t have to suffer from anxiety and depression to feel that low. Something very sad or traumatic can happen to you just once to bring about that feeling of despair."

Lovato, who uses they/them pronouns, has also used her platform to discuss mental health issues — particularly in the LGBTQ community.

The singer elaborated on her mission to bring awareness to mental health in an April 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show.

“The importance behind taking care of your mental health, it's so important right now because we're alone with our thoughts right now," she told Jimmy Fallon. “Some of us are at home alone, some people don't have family with them, they don't have pets and, so, they're really, it's just them and their minds. And those voices in your head can get really loud. I call them roommates. And, you know, the roommates in your head, they can be just as annoying as a real roommate."

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

