OKC nonprofit ensures that 'no kid sleeps on the floor' in their town

Children's curiosity turned to excitement when a truckful of Oklahomans showed up on their doorstep with power tools in hand.

The three young people initially wondered who the strangers were, but soon realized that the arrival of Oklahoma volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace meant beds for each of them.

Richard Moio, president of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Oklahoma City chapter, said he and other trained volunteers are living out the nationwide nonprofit's motto: "No kid sleeps on the floor in our town" — one bed at a time.

Making the bed

On a recent Saturday, sisters Aniyah and Aziyah watched in awe as Moio and another volunteer, Todd Taylor, quickly used their drills, mallets and other tools to build the girls a new bunkbed. In another room, their older brother, A'Kerrion, 16, wasted no time getting comfortable on his own new single bed that had been built by Moio's wife, Jamie, and their son Dominic, 15.

"This is straight perfect size," A'Kerrion said.

A'Kerrion, 16, falls asleep on his new bed that was assembled and delivered by volunteers with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Oklahoma City chapter.

Looking on, the Moio family took in the young people's reaction, along with their parents' gratitude.

"It's all about the kids and their smiles ― it melts your heart," Jamie Moio said.

Richard Moio said Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Oklahoma City is one of more than 300 chapters across the country. The military veteran said local volunteers stay busy going to homes and building beds on many weekends throughout the year.

They also coordinate and participate in a nationwide event called Bunks Across America each September, a gathering in which numerous beds are built at one time. Another large bed-building and delivery event called Deliveries Across America is typically held annually, a week or two before Christmas.

Moio said the group could use more donations and volunteers.

He said an enthusiastic social media post was made not too long ago by a grateful Florida resident whose family received beds for its youngest members. The viral post shined a spotlight on the nonprofit and requests for beds have increased.

"We had a wave of applications," Moio said. "We got about 13,000 applications in one month."

Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers Jamie Moio and her son, Dominic, place a mattress and bedding on a bed just assembled and delivered for a family.

He said each bed costs the nonprofit about $250, which covers the wood, mattress and bedding. When beds and bedding run low, a growing pile of applications won't dwindle "because we don't have beds to deliver," Moio said.

He said many local organizations, particularly churches, have partnered with the nonprofit to get beds to families that need them. Lowe's is a nationwide sponsor.

On the Saturday that included the bed-building visit to the home of Aniyah, Aziyah and A'Kerrion, the Moios met other volunteers at the group's storage facility in Del City. They planned to divide into two groups to build beds mostly in the Midwest City area. The group packed headboards, slats and other materials in two different vehicles. They added to the bed-building materials, fluffy pillows and bedding, which young recipients had chosen in advance. The group said they average between 15 and 20 bed deliveries on Saturday delivery days.

Scott English, a volunteer from Edmond, said the entire effort to build a bed would not take the group long, and that included finishing it all off by making the bed with pillows and sheets.

"We can be in and out in 12 minutes," English said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers Todd Taylor, left, and Rich Moio, right, assemble a bed at a family's home.

Bed of roses

Akasha Jones was home when Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers recently delivered a bed for one of her relatives. She said the new bed meant her loved one could stay with her.

"It feels good," Jones said. "Honestly, it means my sister can be here with me."

Felicia Sharkey couldn't thank volunteers enough as she watched her daughters sit on their new beds and feel the softness of bedding. Aniyah, 8, had chosen a comforter set with a lilac and turquoise print, while Aziyah, 13, had selected floral bedding featuring a variety of colors. Video gamer A'Kerrion was pleased with his comforter because it featured a video game theme.

"I'm just happy that they're happy," their mother said.

She said the family had some air mattresses and someone had also given them a couch to sleep on when they moved into the Oklahoma City metro area about eight months ago.

"I'm excited, and I'm ecstatic," Felicia Sharkey said. "I'm very grateful."

Aniyah, 8, and Aziyah, 13, try out their new bunk bed for the first time after it was assembled in their room by Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Oklahoma City volunteers.

Good night's sleep

Sleep in Heavenly Peace hopes to make a dent in what it calls a "National Bed Crisis."

According to the organization, children who don't have beds suffer side effects such as struggling in school, weaker immune systems, decreased focus, emotional problems, increased levels of depression and anxiety and fewer or weaker relationships.

Volunteer Larry Fenwick, of Moore, said according to Sleep in Heavenly Peace data, up to 6% of children in the United States sleep on the floor because they don't have beds. Some of the young people may be homeless, sleeping in a car or bedding down a pile of clothes or blankets.

Volunteers with the Oklahoma City chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace load a truck with materials for a bed delivery.

Fenwick said he and other local volunteers simply want to help struggling families by providing them with beds for their children.

"The beauty of it is when you hear a kid say 'thank you for the bed ― I don't have to sleep on the floor anymore,'" he said.

Rob Anderson, of Del City, said he previously worked at a furniture rental store and got a glimpse of what it means when a family in need can't afford beds for their children.

"I saw the dark side of this," he said. "I would go out and deliver a bed and then for whatever reason, the parents couldn't afford to keep it. Every time I'd go and have to pull a bed away from a kid, it just tugged at my heart."

Autumn McKellar said her neighbor was a Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteer and encouraged her and her husband to get involved. She said they understood that families often have unmet needs due to expenses beyond their financial grasp.

"I feel like I'm doing something for somebody," McKellar said. "We have four kids of our own and we know it can be hard sometimes."

How to help

For more information about Sleep in Heavenly Peace-OKC or to make a donation, email richard.moio@shpbeds.org or go to https://www.facebook.com/SHPOklahomaCity.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit builds beds for OKC children