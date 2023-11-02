Okay, I'm Actually Convinced That These 35 People Might Just Be The Dumbest People On The Entire Internet

1.On the upcoming time change:

"Daylight Savings Time is my new worst enema."
Facebook

2.On mutual attraction:

Facebook
3.On drones:

reddit.com
4.On brain issues:

"How does the brain anus rhythm instantly kill you"
reddit.com

5.On dietary restrictions:

"what do you eat?"
Facebook

6.On the Titanic:

reddit.com
7.On holy matrimony:

Facebook
8.On the finer things in life:

reddit.com
9.On nails:

"damn how's the colors switch orders between pictures wtf"
10.On medical advice:

"The sickest ones I know go all the time!"
11.On mirrors:

"Would of"
12.On grandpa's glory days:

"Heyday"
13.On that one emergency alert we all got:

"To block the government"
14.On equations:

"maybe next time don't say the answer"
15.On shopping experiences:

"The attitude was off pudding."
16.On spying:

"I'm sure being a pee pee Tom in a public place is illegal."
17.On Florida:

"That's that Florida education, baby!"
18.On beef:

"He said this is how he always does it."
19.On Superman:

"If I was superman, I'd immediately fly off into space to look for evidence that aliens existed."

Uhhh...who's going to tell them what Superman is?

20.On left-handedness:

"You kinda want to do big things."
21.On selfishness:

"he's thinking of his own selfish needs and using her as a prawn on a chest board xx"
22.On the continents:

Facebook
23.On the USA:

Getty / Via TikTok
24.On order of operations:

Twitter
25.On cleaning:

Facebook
26.On gentlemanly behavior:

Facebook
27.On true beauty:

reddit.com
28.On rocks:

reddit.com
29.On fruits:

reddit.com
30.On weirdness:

reddit.com
31.On the Sun:

Twitter
32.On dangerous plants:

Hmmm, I think you are both wrong.

33.On relationships:

"Mangomouse"
34.On public school:

"Looking at your grammar, your parents failed you"
35.And on DNA:

"PLEASE PRAY FOR THIS POOR LITTLE ANGEL..."

Hmmm. Maybe they have a point.

