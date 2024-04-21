Officials in Lancaster County give tips what to do after your home catches fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Unfortunately house fires are not uncommon, and the reality is not a lot of people know what to do after they lose everything in a house fire.

This happened to a Mount Joy family in August.

“I was kind of defeated, just seeing everything we worked hard for, just up in flames,” said Daniel Hostetter.

“I was anxious. I was overwhelmed. I just wanted to know that my kids were okay,” said Hope Hostetter.

In August 2023 the Hostetter family lost everything when their house caught fire. All they had were the clothes on there back.

“We were eating supper and heard a big bang, and we went to investigate and found out that our garage was on fire. We don’t know what caused it,” said Hope Hostetter.

While processing this horrific event, the family had to think about what to do next. But they didn’t know.

Michael Rosito with Class One Property Restoration approached the family after the fire.

Class One Property Restoration helps people through the entire restoration process after a disaster, coordinating everything even picking out flooring and paint.

“We walk through the property, we kind of board up the house, make sure nobody goes in and then what we do then is we work with the insurance adjuster, meet them on site, do a walk through with the insurance adjuster and get come to an agreed scope of work,” said Class One Property Restoration CEO Michael Rosito.

Rosito says the biggest thing you as a homeowner or renter should do is.

“About every two to three years. You want to talk to your agent to make sure you’re properly covered for all your for all your home, because everything goes up in price,” said Rosito.

Rosito says it’s important to rake pictures of each of your rooms and serial numbers of items like your TV’s. Also, expensive things like jewelry and art.

“You want to make sure you have those on your policy because if you don’t, the insurance companies won’t pay for it,” said Rosito. Rosito stresses the importance of having working smoke detectors in your home.



