Sylvester Stallone Has Fans in a Frenzy After New 'Tulsa King' Announcement

Pack your bags, Tulsa King fans, because you've got a trip to Oklahoma coming up! Production for the Taylor Sheridan series has officially started, and Sylvester Stallone had a few revealing words to say about it (more on that later)!

This is exciting news to say the least, especially because it means that Stallone and the rest of the amazing cast are seemingly all together to recreate that mob-drama magic that lured fans in from the start.

For those who haven't watched the series yet, here's a brief rundown of what you should know. Tulsa King is a mafia-drama that centers around Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), the tough as nails leader of a New York mafia family. Viewers are introduced to Manfredi as he is released from prison after serving a 25-year sentence. After he attempts to reunite with his crew in the streets of New York, his boss surprises him by sending him to Tulsa, Oklahoma instead. Why, exactly? Safe to say... there was some funny business in the works! After Manfredi grows suspicious of his boss, he decides to start over in his new city, and build a criminal empire from the ground up. But finding qualified members is proving to be more difficult than he expected.



As for what you need to know about Tulsa King season 2, read on for all the confirmed details.

Will there be a season 2 of Tulsa King?

Yes! News of the show's renewal was made public on November 30, 2022.



“Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon,’ with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+," said Chris McCarthy, the President and CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios. "It shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two.”

Is there a trailer for Tulsa King season 2?

There's no trailer yet, but instead a very short and daunting video. Paramount+ posted to Instagram letting Tulsa King fans know that production for season 2 had started. The clip, however, raised more questions than answers! After a small scene from a previous episode of the show, the video transitions to Sylvester Stallone (not in character), as he claps and rubs his hands, ending the clip by telling fans "you have no idea what's coming."

When will season 2 of Tulsa King premiere?

As of right now, there isn't a confirmed premiere date for Tulsa King season 2. Remember, Tulsa King was one of the many shows impacted by the WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA strike, ultimately seeing a delay in production. However, the same Instagram video that confirmed filming has started also mentioned within it that Tulsa King would return this fall. So, hold on to that why don't you!

What will season 2 of Tulsa King be about?

No official information surrounding the plot has been released just yet. However, season 1 left fans with some unanswered questions.

For one, Manfredi is sent back to jail after Stacy (his fling throughout the first season) betrayed him by having him arrested. While that's already a lot to deal with, he still has to worry about Chickie—another enemy Manfredi made after exchanging a few fiery words with him in the finale. (C'mon, General, you have our blood pressure spiking! 😭)

So, in season 2, we obviously want to know what the deal is with Stacy! She seemed completely loyal to Manfredi throughout the season, and even did some shady things to help him out. Was she planning on sabotaging him all along? Or was this truly a spur of the moment decision she made to save herself? Also, is Chickie going to be the main villain in season 2?

According to Tanya Giles, Paramount's Chief Programming Officer, the potential plans for the show's future sounds promising.

"The huge success we've had with Tulsa King and Sylvester Stallone opens up possibilities with Taylor Sheridan, who consistently, his mind works in terms of universes and backstories," Giles told IndieWire last year. "So, I think there's always a possibility that there's more to that universe and more to that story."

