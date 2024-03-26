JJJJound’s $250 German-Made Adidas Samba Sneakers Will Release Next Week
JJJJound‘s highly anticipated Adidas Samba collaboration finally has a release date.
Leaked photos have long shown the JJJJound x Adidas Samba sneaker in colorways that, at first glance, look just like the staple “Classic White” and “Core Black” colorways. Although the color schemes do indeed stay true to those stalwarts, the two JJJJound efforts diverge by being made in Adidas’ Scheinfeld factory in Germany, denoting a higher quality much like New Balance’s Made-in-USA or Made-in-UK collections. This, of course, means a much higher price tag, too.
Aside from the premium construction, the JJJJound Sambas also see the creative studio’s name take over the gold debossed text hit above the Three Stripes motif. “JJJJound” is also printed onto the sockliner, while both colorways feature a gold leather co-branded sockliner. Each pair will come in a co-branded box with JJJJound tissue paper.
The Adidas Samba was named Shoe of the Year at the FN Achievement Awards 2023. While accepting the award, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said: “To the Nike people in the room, watch out. We have a lot in the pipeline… not a joke…” A JJJJound collaboration, which always brings an ardent following, suggests the Samba will continue to be a part of those plans throughout 2024.
The JJJJound x Adidas Sambas will release March 27 through JJJJound’s website and the Adidas Confirmed app. The black colorway will be exclusive to JJJJound, while the white version will be available through both channels. Pricing is set at $250.
