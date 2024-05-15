OFA grad bikes across U.S. for a cause

May 14—For 44 days, Ogdensburg native Mike Hynes braved frigid temperatures, rain and thunderstorms, even hail in West Texas, as he rode his bike along highways and roads across the United States.

Setting off with a group from San Diego, California, Hynes along with nine other riders peddled their way 2,940 miles across the country, encountering a vast array of weather, before reaching their destination of St. Augustine, Florida. Hynes rode to benefit service dogs through Retrieving Independence, a Nashville-based nonprofit that breeds, trains and places service dogs with people who are living with physical, mental or emotional disability. He also rode for lifelong friend and fellow city native, Ed McCaffrey.

Hynes grew up in Ogdensburg — one of seven children of Bob and Connie Hynes —graduating from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1979 and St. Lawrence University in 1984. He now lives in Franklin, Tenn., with his wife, Victoria (Hill) of 39 years, who is also a native of the Maple City.

As Hynes nears retirement from the Tennessee Valley Authority in Franklin, Tennessee, he wanted to participate in something that would help fill a void when he would eventually retire.

"As I was preparing to retire, I knew leaving work was going to create a huge void, so I wanted to do something not only physically challenging but doing it for the benefit of others," said Hynes.

He chose bike riding and Retrieving Independence.

Having never biked before, Hynes began training last November for the "supported ride" through Cycle of Life Adventures, a boutique-style bicycle and active vacation company. The company planned the entire trip with hotel stays each day and set distances for the group to accomplish.

Initial training involved 20-plus mile rides several times a week during the Tennessee winter. The training increased in frequency and distance until he was ready for the trip that began on March 3.

THE 2,940 MILE TREK

The first day leaving San Diego was among the shortest rides at 54 miles, according to Hynes.

However, just because it was one of the shortest, didn't mean it didn't have its obstacles.

"About 30 miles into that ride, the temperature dropped from 65 to 40 and it started to pour rain. We had 6,000 feet of climbing in the last 24 miles. It was very steep and that's into the Sierra Nevada Mountains," said Hynes, "When we finished that day we were basically frozen solid. I couldn't shift gears because my hands were completely frozen, couldn't feel my feet when I got off the bike. It was kind of a mixed day, you're so excited about the adventure and novelty of it, thank God you didn't think too much about how painful a ride it was. It felt good to finish that day that's for sure."

While the weather did hold out for much of the trip, it wasn't always so pleasant.

When the group made it to West Texas, they encountered more inclement weather.

"It was extremely windy, rainy with hail. Fortunately, we found a convenience store out in the middle of the country and we kind of huddled up there and waited out the hail. At that point we had to start back up but we were completely soaked and it was 45 degrees and we still had 25 miles to go," Hynes, "It wasn't fun at all."

One of the aspects of bike riding that surprised the bike rider was the wind factor.

"The wind was a huge surprise for me," he said, "It's constantly blowing against you, this constant impediment right in front of you. Then you get this gust of wind and it feels like it stops you. Mentally, it feels like your being stopped from reaching your goal."

In a small town in West Texas called Fabens, Hynes was able to introduce his biking group to an Ogdensburg icon in Frederic Remington. While out for dinner at Cattleman's Steakhouse the group was greeted by an 8-foot tall Remington bronze.

"It was unbelievable," said Hynes.

AN EMOTIONAL ENDING

The last week as they neared their destination of St. Augustine, Fla. was very tiring, according to Hynes.

"The last two days were relatively easy, roughly 62 miles one day and 35 miles the last. At that point in time you were thinking about the excitement of finishing, but the five days before that, with high winds and long rides, were surprisingly challenging at that point in the ride."

Florida hit the riders with more high winds, rain, tornadoes and even flooding.

"We went through some very bad weather at that point in time. There were some tornadoes, severe thunderstorms in Florida where there was localized flooding. We had to ride through high water, maybe a foot of water only to be turned around and had to find a different path to get back to the route we were intending to take," said Hynes.

Family and friends greeted Hynes at St. Augustine, making for an emotional ending.

"When I got to the finish line, I had a huge support system there so that was really cool," said Hynes.

While he rode for Retrieving Independence, it was also for life-long friend Ed McCaffrey who is experiencing some health issues. In excess of $20,000 was raised through the venture.

McCaffrey and his family was at the finish line as well.

"I rode for one of my good friends who has some health problems," Hynes said, "So it was pretty emotional. It was really exciting. It was a great group of family and friends there."