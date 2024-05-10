OCC in Bloom Days: Colorado Creative Co-op hosts flower pot painting party

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Old Colorado City is celebrating Spring this weekend with its “OCC in Bloom Days.” As part of the festivities, Colorado Creative Co-op is hosting a painting party where kids of all ages can paint a small flower pot to take home. All supplies will be provided and a $3 donation per pot is suggested.

Mimi Mendenhall, one of the artists at the co-op, joined FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke on Friday, May 10, to talk about the event.

The shop is located at 2513 1/2 West Colorado Avenue right next to Snow White Cleaners. A tent will be set up outside on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or while supplies last.

“In our shop, we have also lots of other beautiful and wonderful Mother’s Day gifts, and jewelry. We [also] have some really funny tea towels, hand-painted flower pots, wall art, all sorts of paintings, [and] photography,” said Mendenhall, who added that all of the products are made by local artists.

