O’Fallon Around Town - April 11 edition

Thursday, April 11

▪ Jarvis Township Senior Center Hand and Foot Card Game — 1 p.m. Jarvis Township Senior Center, 409 Collinsville Road, Troy. Seniors play the second and third Thursdays of the month. No charge to play; you don’t need to know how to play. All seniors are welcome. Call the center at 618-667-2022 for more information.

Friday, April 12

▪ O’Fallon Knights of Columbus & Ladies Auxiliary Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, tilapia, catfish, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229. facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Fraternal Order of Eagles #545 — 5-7 p.m. every Friday. Fraternal Order of Eagles #545, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and chicken strips. Fish available by pound or plate. Sides: slaw, fries, onion rings, hush puppies, spaghetti, cheese balls and applesauce. Desserts provided by the Ladies Auxiliary. Dine-in or carryout available. 618-624-5412 or facebook.com/shiloheagles545.

Saturday, April 13

▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale — 7 a.m. to noon. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, household items available.

▪ Scout Troop 40 Ecycle Event — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 126 Seibert Road, Shiloh. Accepting anything with metal, a cord and/or a battery. https://fb.me/e/hbagbrrln

▪ Riverlands Native Plant Festival — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri. Kick off Earth Day festivities with this springtime celebration of native landscaping, pollinators and the first propagation season for the new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Riverlands Greenhouse. A free, 45-minute speaker series with native landscaping and management experts is scheduled inside the Audubon Center at Riverlands throughout the festival. For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

Sunday, April 14

▪ St. Paul United Church of Christ 28th annual Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 123 E. Dee St., Lebanon. Menu: half fried chicken, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans and slaw. Choice of Texas cake or gooey butter cake. Cost: $15. Drive-thru only.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series: Lincoln and Koerner at the Crossroads of History — 2 p.m. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Jack LeChien and Mollie McKenzie, Co-chairs of the Gustave Koerner House Restoration Committee in Belleville, will present “Lincoln and Koerner at the Crossroads of History.” Free and open to the public. madcohistory.org

Monday, April 15

▪ Lebanon Garden Club — 6:30 p.m. The Hall in Horner Park, Lebanon. Presentation on annual and cyclic cicadas. Social time at 6:30 p.m., presentation at 7 p.m. Free and open to the public. gardencluboflebanon.org

Wednesday, April 17

▪ Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon — 1 p.m. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Held every third Wednesday of the month. All are welcome.

Thursday, April 18

▪ Jarvis Township Senior Center Hand and Foot Card Game — 1 p.m. Jarvis Township Senior Center, 409 Collinsville Road, Troy. Seniors play the second and third Thursdays of the month. No charge to play; you don’t need to know how to play. All seniors are welcome. Call the center at 618-667-2022 for more information.

▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee — 5:30 p.m. Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. Dinner and entertainment. Cost: $3. Reservation deadline: Friday, April 12.

▪ Lewis and Clark Community College Nursing Open House — 6-8 p.m. Templin Nursing Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. The Nursing Open House will include general information about the program, tours of the nursing building, a nursing student panel, interactive exhibits, simulation lab and skill demonstration, and parent information. lc.edu/nursing.

Other area happenings

Restoration Ranch is 46 acres of old ranch property in Shiloh, Illinois. being restored to help families, churches, and organizations find unity in Christ. We develop programs, venues, camps, classes, events for all ages that further the Kingdom of God and we partner with individuals and groups that truly want to see our community Restored. Pictured cutting ribbon is owner Jonathan Sherwood.

▪ Friends of the O’Fallon Public Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 26, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, April 29. O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Thousands of books, sorted fiction and nonfiction, young adult, children, DVD’s, CD’s, vinyl records, audio books, puzzles, games, special items. Payment by cash, credit/debit card or check. All proceeds go to Friends of the O’Fallon Public Library, a 501C3 organization. ofpl.info

▪ SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Golf Par-Tee — 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10. Green Hills Golf Club, 3800 E. Fairfield Road, Mt. Vernon. Registration 9-10 a.m. Cost: $250 per player, includes green fees, carts, lunch, refreshments on the course, hors de’ oeuvres at the 19th hole, and an individual player gift. givetossmhealth.org

▪ Ainad Drum & Bugle Corps 33rd annual Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Friday, May 10. Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, 4701 College Ave., Alton. Four-person scramble. Cost: $100 per person, includes greens fees, cart, prizes, lunch and dinner. Soda, water and beer provided all day. 618-972-8450.

▪ Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Ainad Shrine Center, 609 St. Louis Ave., East St. Louis. Doors open at 6 p.m. Event includes 50/50, silent auction, raffles and fun! Cost: $200 in advance/$240 at the door for a table of eight; $25 in advance/$30 at the door per person. RSVP to 618-874-1870. Net proceeds set aside for general fund. ainadshriners.org

Outback Steakhouse in O’Fallon celebrated a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, April 4. Holding the scissors is Eric Edwards, proprietor of the new location.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital hosting events throughout month to educate and support victims

April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is sharing important information about this critical issue through multiple public events.

Sexual assault is any sexual contact that is forced or is against a person’s wishes. It is a crime of violence that has a profound impact on lifelong health, opportunity and well-being.

This type of assault can happen to anyone, of any age or gender. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over half of women and almost 1 in 3 men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetimes. Sexual assault also often happens in a trusting relationship. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), 8 out of 10 assaults are committed by someone known to the victim.

Seeking Medical Attention

For survivors of sexual assault who seek medical attention, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital currently has 21 nurses who are either trained or in training as sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) to provide care and assistance.

Amy Taylor Signore, DNP, MSN, BS, RN, SANE-A/PA SANE, conducts examinations at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. While this type of nursing can be extremely difficult physically and emotionally, she knows this role is so important to have available in the area.

“The sexual assault survivor faces lifelong consequences that can be detrimental to their physical, emotional and fiscal well-being,” she explained. “At St. Elizabeth’s, we have a team of highly trained and compassionate SANEs that respond 24/7 to the needs of sexual assault survivors. We provide sexual assault survivors with the initial care and resources that will aide in their healing process and prevent some of those long-term consequences that come from a sexual assault.

Educational Events at St. Elizabeth’s

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an opportunity to talk about how everyone has a part in bringing attention to this important issue. Signore and the other SANEs at St. Elizabeth’s are conducting a number of educational events throughout the month of April to educate and raise community awareness. Activities include:

Take Back the Night Walk April 17 at 7 p.m. Meet in the hospital main lobby to join St. Elizabeth’s SANE nurses for a candlelight walk around the lake on the hospital campus to show your support of sexual assault survivors.

Talk to a SANE Nurse Tuesdays in April. Have you ever had questions about sexual assault? Are you interested in resources? Are you curious about the role of SANE nursing or want to become a SANE? SANE team members will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby to provide resources and answer any questions. Donations will be accepted to support the SANE program for patients at St. Elizabeth’s. Items needed include adult-sized new sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks and underwear; for pediatrics, new stuffed animals.

Sexual Assault Awareness and Self-Defense Class April 29. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and the O’Fallon Police Department are partnering to offer two sessions of a Sexual Assault Awareness and Self-Defense Class on Monday, April 29. Choose between two session times – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., both at Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The class is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Register by calling 618-234-2120, ext. 11573 or by emailing amy.signore@hshs.org.

Along with these events, Signore and the other SANEs are leading other activities during the month for their St. Elizabeth’s colleagues to join in showing support for victims.

“It should never be the sole responsibility of the survivor to bring awareness to the subject,” Signore said. “Every member of the community has a role to play in this fight against sexual assault and we invite members of our community to join us in learning more and offering support to those affected by sexual assault.”

For more information about HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, visit steliz.org.