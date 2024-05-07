This Is the Nut You Should Eat Daily To Lose Belly Fat

Walnuts, pecans, cashews, pistachios and other nuts.

Belly fat—the type of visceral fat that develops in your midsection—can accumulate for a variety of reasons, some outside of your control and others that are preventable. And, while you might not like the way it looks, its impact on your health is certainly concerning.

Elyse Homan, RD, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition, explains that belly fat is influenced by factors such as age, genetics, sleep, exercise and diet. “Eating more calories than you burn can cause fat to accumulate,” she explains. Where fat is stored can be determined by factors such as genetics and certain health conditions as well as lifestyle including the types of foods we eat and activity level.

“Since visceral fat in the abdominal area is not something you can pinch, but it’s deeper in your body, it can have a significant impact on your health, including increasing your risk for developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease,” explains Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN, plant-forward culinary nutritionist and author of The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook.

Luckily, simply omitting certain foods and incorporating others can help keep belly fat at bay.

What Foods Contribute to Belly Fat?

There are many foods that contribute to the development of belly fat, but the worst culprits are ultra-processed foods and those high in refined carbohydrates, says Newgent. She points to a March 2023 study in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, which found that adults who consumed ultra-processed food were more likely to experience excess fat all over the body, but primarily the belly area. This includes sugar-sweetened beverages, packaged snacks, candy and sugary cereals.

Homan adds that foods that are high in saturated fat are also common culprits. Like refined carbohydrates, these types of food are also calorically dense, “meaning a small portion is very high in calories. It is easier to over-consume these foods since they are not very filling.”

How Can Nuts Help You Lose Belly Fat?

Contrary to processed foods and those high in saturated fats, nuts are nutrient-dense foods that include a combination of healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals, explains Homan. “Getting enough protein and fiber is very important in helping reach a healthy weight since they take longer to digest and help you feel full. Replacing saturated fat in your diet with unsaturated fat sources such as nuts also promotes a healthy weight and cardiovascular health,” she says.

“In general, eating about an ounce of nuts at least three times a week may be helpful to lower the occurrence of excess belly fat (abdominal obesity),” Newgent adds, citing a 2022 study.

What Is the Best Nut for Belly Fat?

The number one nut to blast belly fat, according to Newgent? “Almonds are a top pick since they’re one of the highest protein snack nuts,” she says. Plus, there’s almond-specific research to support that enjoying 1 1/2 ounces of almonds a day in place of a high-carb snack may be associated with a reduction of abdominal fat.

However, Homan recommends a variety of nuts, “since each offers various nutrition benefits," she points out. While she agrees almonds are a great choice, she also recommends hazelnuts and walnuts, which are packed with monounsaturated fatty acids similar to almonds.

Three nuts to eat with caution? “Cashews, Brazil nuts and macadamia nuts are higher in saturated fat,” Homan warns. “This does not mean you should avoid these but instead limit the consumption and pair them with other nuts that are higher in mono and polyunsaturated fats.”

She also suggests pairing nuts with other foods so that you're more likely to get filled up. Examples include topping Greek yogurt or oatmeal with walnuts and berries, mixing almond butter with crushed almonds and spreading on an apple or banana, adding pecans to a mixed green salad with strawberries, trying a trail mix with several nuts such as Brazil, hazelnuts and pistachios, or making your own pesto with roasted pine nuts, basil and olive oil.

