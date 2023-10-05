Women in their 50s and 60s love this anti-aging tool that's nearly 45% off ahead of Prime Day

What is it?

Do you ever have those mornings when you look into the mirror as you get ready for the day and could swear a few new crow's feet popped up overnight? Or, even worse, alongside the new wrinkles is an angry pimple. If this sounds familiar, this beautification tool may be your new best friend. The NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand harnesses the healing power of high-frequency technology to improve the appearance of fine lines, spot-treat acne, and even diminish hair loss and dandruff. And it's currently 43% off ahead of next week's Prime Day sale.

Why is it a good deal?

This tool is worth splurging on even without a sale, but it’s been marked down to $80 (down from $140). That's the lowest price it's been all year! We're not sure how long the deal will last — or if it will sell out — so we suggest adding to your cart ASAP while it's still majorly marked down.

Why do I need this?

A trusted resource in any esthetician’s beauty arsenal, a high-frequency treatment is typically offered as part of a luxurious spa facial. The NuDerma kit brings similar benefits to your home but for a lot less money. Don’t let all of the attachments and gizmos intimidate you, though. Amazon reviewers say it's "super simple" and "easy to use."

Just select your wand of choice, pop it on the handle, turn the device on and run it over the area you want to treat. Have a pimple? A once-over with the NuDerma wand will knock it down and expedite its healing. You can also use the NuDerma wand to spot-treat blemishes or scars, or you can use it on a larger area (like your neck) for overall tightening and toning. There's even a comb tool to treat thinning hair, dry scalp and dandruff.

The anti-aging NuDerma Skin Wand tool features six attachments to treat multiple areas with ease.

What reviewers say

Not sold yet? Take it from over 4,000 verified shoppers who gave it a five-star rating on Amazon. One stunned reviewer saw impressive results and couldn’t believe her eyes. “I never thought I could have results like this without paying a lot for a dermatologist,” she said. “It also helped with my jowl line and weird wrinkles from an old scar. Worth EVERY penny.”

Another shared that the results were more impressive than she anticipated. “I bought my first Pure NuDerma High-Frequency device for my sister-in-law as her graduation present from cosmetology school because I LOVED her high-frequency facials. I was afraid this device wouldn’t be as strong as what she was used to from beauty school. I was WRONG,” she said. “She assured me it was even better than the one she had been using! She has used it on me multiple times and the results have been amazing! I have had sun spots fade and wrinkles greatly diminish!”

"I have frustrating adult acne breakouts, even though I'm in my 60s already," said one of the hundreds of reviewers who use the NuDerma for blemishes. "I'd heard about high-frequency treatments for blemishes and asked a local aesthetician to use the procedure during a facial. I was stunned at the results."

Another echoed that she saw great results quickly. “So easy to use and fast results,” she shared. “I saw results after just two times of use! So convenient to have a product like this accessible right from the comfort of home.”

Reviewers also report results in treating their hair loss. "This high-frequency wand works!" said a reviewer who gave the device five stars. "I have just a bit of hair thinning along the hairline and this has helped the area become fuller."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $50 $90 Save $40 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $27 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $20 See at Amazon

Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $28 $50 Save $22 See at Amazon

Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer $23 $36 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $30 $46 Save $16 See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $24 $30 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum $15 $17 Save $2 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit Shapewear $28 $70 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waist Briefs, 5-Pack $24 $40 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Akk Memory Foam Walking Shoes $41 $80 Save $39 See at Amazon

Fuinloth Quilted Vest $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Lviefent Plaid Flannel Shacket $26 $68 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $28 $48 Save $20 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Hoodie $36 $53 Save $17 See at Amazon

Feethit Sneakers $36 $46 Save $10 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair) $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon