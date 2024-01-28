Now You Know: ‘Loving Icons to Death,’ Ground Owl Day, more

“Loving Icons to Death: The Story of Florida’s Horse Conch,” is 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, and presented by Gregory Herbert, Ph.D., of the University of South Florida.

The 2024 Season Lecture Series presented by the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum & Aquarium begins with a presentation on the natural history and current status of the Florida horse conch, which is also the Florida state shell.

“Loving Icons to Death: The Story of Florida’s Horse Conch,” is 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, and presented by Gregory Herbert, Ph.D., of the University of South Florida. The program is held at The Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way on Sanibel.

The Florida Horse Conch is a famed mollusk resident of the Gulf of Mexico and is one of the largest marine gastropods in the world with a maximum shell length of about two feet. Although the species is prized by collectors and fished commercially, the combination of overharvesting and habitat losses are pushing populations to their limits.

“Loving Icons to Death: The Story of Florida’s Horse Conch,” is 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, and presented by Gregory Herbert, Ph.D., of the University of South Florida.

Dr. Herbert discusses the natural history of horse conchs and shows how the geochemistry of their shells helps wildlife managers understand this species’ capacity to recover. He also shares results of some of his recent research on the health and status of the Florida Horse Conch species in the Southwest Florida region and throughout the Gulf of Mexico.

Cost to attend the lecture is $10 per person (or free for museum members, memberships to be confirmed upon registration). Registration required at ShellMuseum.org/in-person-lectures. Registration includes choice of wine, beer, non-alcoholic beverage, and light snack.

All lectures in the Museum’s 2024 Season Lecture Series will be held at The Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel.

Lee Commissioners amend Water Conservation Ordinance

The Lee Board of County Commissioners recently voted to amend the Lee County Water Conservation Ordinance to implement a one-day-a-week watering schedule from the beginning of February through the end of May to conserve water and protect the aquifer.

Lee County has had a water conservation ordinance for unincorporated communities since 2005. Last year Lee County worked with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) to raise concerns with water levels within the Sandstone Aquifer in eastern Lehigh Acres.

This means the odd-numbered addresses may only water on Saturdays and even-numbered addresses and common areas may water on Sundays. No watering can occur 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Typically, the aquifers peak toward the end of rainy season and show the most stress during the April-May timeframe.

A comprehensive list of local rules can be found at sfwmd.gov/mywateringdays.

Reminder: Ground Owl Day

Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife invites you to the 6th Annual Ground Owl Day at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 2, at Pelican Baseball Complex, 4128 Pelican Blvd, Cape Coral.

Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife invites you to the 6th Annual Ground Owl Day at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 2, at Pelican Baseball Complex, 4128 Pelican Blvd, Cape Coral.

This is described as a “fun event for the community as we celebrate the coming of spring and our official city bird, the burrowing owl.”

For more information, contact CCFW at ccfw.org or 239-980-2593.

Lee Commissioners approve contract to repair Bat House Park in Matlacha

The Lee Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to approve a contract to repair damage from Hurricane Ian at Bat House Park, 4445 Pine Island Road, Matlacha.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28, causing extensive storm surge damage to the Bat House Park and facilities, including the restroom building, seawall, parking and walkway areas, barriers and signs.

The $295,000 contract with Fort Myers-based Rycon Construction Inc. will provide repairs to the restroom building and seawall structures, as well as the site restoration required to reopen the park to the public. The project will be funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Disaster Relief Fund.

The work is expected to take about seven months.

This approval is part of the Board’s ongoing commitment to rebuilding following Hurricane Ian. In October, the board voted to award a contract to repair the fishing pier at Matlacha Community Park, which included removing and replacing the deck and railings, benches, lighting, fish-cleaning stations and waste cans. That work is expected to be completed in the spring.

To learn more about repairs and recovery at Lee County Parks & Recreation sites, visit leegov.com/parks. Click on “Progress in Parks” or “Hurricane Ian Park Progress Map.”

Veterans Park Recreation Center hosts Community Health Fair

Lee County Parks & Recreation will host a free Community Health Fair from 9 a.m. until noon, Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres.

Participants can meet local healthcare and wellness professionals, participate in free health screenings, engage in activities, and more.

Over 25 healthcare providers will be present to provide information and health services on various issues such as cholesterol, blood pressure, hearing, diabetes, dermatology, behavioral health, dental, military support and more.

For more information about this event, contact the Veterans Park Recreation Center at 239-533-7530.

Used fashion sale

There will be a used fashion sale at Orange Harbor Mobile Home and RV Park, 5749 Palm Beach Blvd., from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30.

There will be used women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, purses, hats, scarves and jewelry.

More Nature Notes: Spanish Seminole presentation comes to ‘Ding’ Darling on Jan. 22

And Nature Notes: Shorebird presentation, vaccine clinics, more

Also Nature Notes: Despite closure, Shell Museum offers lectures, classes and more

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Now You Know: ‘Loving Icons to Death,’ Ground Owl Day, more