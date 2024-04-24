NOUN Hotel, COOP Ale Works launch new beer

Toni Rivera drafts a NOUN Hotel Light Lager at ONE Bar in the NOUN Hotel in Norman during the April 17 launch party for the new beer with its producer, COOP Ale Works.

The next time you visit The Supper Club or ONE Bar at the NOUN Hotel in Norman, you'll be greeted with a new beer from COOP Ale Works on tap.

The NOUN Hotel Light Lager is a new collaboration produced by the brewery, which just celebrated its own 15th anniversary, exclusively for the property.

"The partnership with the NOUN Hotel and COOP Ale Works really spawned when we launched Schooner All-American Ale last year in August. We did our launch party here at the NOUN Hotel," said Benny Jacobs, central Oklahoma sales rep for COOP. "Because they have been such a great partner with Schooner All-American Ale, then we wanted to be able to produce a beer for them."

NOUN Hotel Light Lager is seen on tap at ONE Bar at the NOUN Hotel in Norman during the April 17 NOUN Hotel Light Lager X COOP Ale Works launch party.

The NOUN Hotel Light Lager continues the craft breweries recent venture of crafting easy-drinking light beers for the COOP portfolio.

"We wanted to appeal to the domestic drinker, but also know breweries can produce a drinkable light lager that tastes like their macro domestics — like their Bud Lights, Coors Lights, Miller Lights," Jacobs said.

"We have such big beers. We have big beers — F5, number one craft brand in Oklahoma, but it's hoppy — so it doesn't appeal to everybody. And so NOUN Lager, it appeals to everybody. Schooner All-American Ale, it appeals to everybody. It's like that just easy-drinking, sessionable type of beer."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: NOUN Hotel in Norman is home to new COOP Ale Works beer collab