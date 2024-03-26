'Nothing short of heavenly': Amazon slashed the price of this top-selling shower head to $18 — that's 40% off

Whether you're relaxing at a five-star spa resort or hanging out at home, there's nothing like a good shower. As much as we all want to, turning your bathroom into a forever spa retreat isn't the most accessible option — but there are little things you can do to upgrade your showering experience. Intrigued? If you want an inexpensive and easy way to transform your shower, today is your lucky day: Amazon slashed the price of its fan-favorite Hopopro High-Pressure Shower Head to just $18.

Why is it a good deal?

There's nothing like having a spa-like shower experience at home — especially for under $20! If you've watched more than five minutes of HGTV, then you know that upgrading a bathroom is one of the most expensive rehab projects you can do to your home. This is such an easy way to get that fancy upgrade minus the financial headache (and sledgehammer).

Why do I need this?

If you struggle with getting enough water pressure without the extra water usage, this high-flow shower head is designed to make it feel like you're rinsing off in a rainforest. The 4.1-inch head provides a broader coverage area and gives you all the sensations of standing under a tropical waterfall without having to hop on a plane.

Made with corrosion-resistant chrome, it also comes with a built-in water filter and has a self-cleaning nozzle that prevents mineral build-up — that means nothing can get between you and your rejuvenation rain-like shower.

It's also easy to install, so you won't need to call a plumber to get it up and running. It's a fixed head but you can adjust the angles, thanks to the ball joint. This shower head is also made with rust-proof chrome and has 47 self-cleaning nozzles.

This easy bathroom upgrade will make all the difference. (Getty Images)

What reviewers say

This shower head has a massive fanbase — it's racked up more than 17,000 five-star reviews peppered with phrases like "rivals the high-end ones" for its high-pressure flow. Shoppers can't say enough good things about it.

"Life changing," wrote one rave reviewer. "This is the shower head Kramer had on Seinfeld. Trust me you won’t want to get out of the shower."

"Holy gosh to goodness," shared a five-star fan. "That rain mode is nothing short of heavenly! I just want to be in the shower all day and night now. Addictive, yes! Be warned!"

"Saw this on Consumer Reports as a top pick for low water pressure issues," wrote a happy shopper. "This probably doubled my pressure and water volume for a shower. Thinking of buying several more. Very good product. I have tried many other much more expensive brands with only moderate pressure increases. Save the money buy this one."

"Finally, after ordering three different shower heads on Amazon and two from Lowe’s I am thrilled that I finally found one that not only meets but exceeds my expectations," wrote another pleased customer who added a warning: "Now the only problem is that it’s such an amazing shower I lose track of time if I’m not careful. If you’re looking for an awesome shower head try this one out, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed."

Don't want to get your hair wet while you shower? These caps are a favorite among Amazon shoppers.

"I had my hair colored and I needed to get something to cover my hair when I take a shower so I don't overwash my color," wrote a rave reviewer. "I have thin hair and it's shoulder length so I'm speaking from someone who doesn't have heavy or long hair but for me this works perfectly. I was really happily surprised that they are so lightweight but fit perfectly. And the price is unbeatable of course. I would recommend these for someone who has short hair or medium length hair or thin hair."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder $11 $17 Save $6 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Black+Decker PowerSeries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum $100 $129 Save $29 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $170 $269 Save $99 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $26 $40 Save $14 with code Copied! Code: 20SPRINGWORX Copied! Code: 20SPRINGWORX See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, 34 ounces $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $14 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $12 $20 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $57 $110 Save $53 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster $54 $70 Save $16 See at Amazon

Home

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen $33 $120 Save $87 See at Amazon

Hopopro Showerhead $14 $30 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $28 $57 Save $29 See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Chomp CleanWalls Tool $40 $50 Save $10 See at Amazon