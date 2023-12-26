Not sure what to do on New Year's Eve? Here's a round up of family-friendly events across northeastern Wisconsin

From ice skating to giant trampolines, there are a plethora of ways to make your child's New Year's Eve special.

We've compiled a round up of family-friendly celebrations happening in Northeastern Wisconsin. While most take place Dec. 31, there's one option for the day before in case you are booked solid on New Year's Eve.

Happy festivities!

Related: 8 holiday traditions Northeastern Wisconsinites love that you can try with your family this year

Relate: From diapers to children's clothing, these Fox Valley organizations can help your family

'TT NYE,' Titletown's outdoor New Year's Eve celebration

Enjoy ice skating, tubing, live entertainment, a countdown to midnight (with fireworks!) and other family-friendly winter activities at Titletown’s annual New Year’s Eve Celebration, which runs from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan 1. For those not wanting to be out too late, there will be a family countdown at 9 p.m. that also features fireworks. The event is part of the Winter Jubilee, presented by EUA and Shopko Optical.

The event is free, except there will be an admission price for skating and tubing rentals. Fill out online waivers for those activities in advance. This information can be found at www.titletown.com/events/titletown-new-years-eve. Tubing and skating will operate from 10 a.m. until midnight.

Titletown is at 1025 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay.

New Year's Eve at the YMCA

Greater Green Bay YMCA members and the general public are welcome to attend free New Year’s Eve celebrations, both from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at the East Side YMCA and West Side YMCA. The events are presented by Executive Mortgage.

The East Side YMCA, which will have its event indoors, will include a live performance by Green Bay jazz musician Randy Peterson, balloon drop, bounce houses, photo booth, arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and more.

The West Side YMCA event will be mostly outdoors, so be sure to dress for the weather. It will include games, hockey, bonfires and s’mores, horse-drawn wagon rides and more. Pre-registration for both events is not required. The East Side YMCA is at 1740 S. Huron Road, Green Bay. The West Side YMCA is at 601 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay. The Greater Green Bay YMCA can be reached at 920-436-9622. Visit bit.ly/greenbayymcanye for more information.

Related: Bay Beach Amusement Park hopes to get an inclusive playground. Here's what to know.

Building for Kids New Year celebration

Building for Kids Children’s Museum in downtown Appleton is hosting its annual BFK New Year celebration, sponsored by First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. The event, geared for children ages 12 and younger and their accompanying adults, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and includes countdowns, ball drops, confetti tosses, activities like making your own noise maker and parades.

No pre-registration is required.

The Building for Kids Children’s Museum, 100 W. College Ave., Appleton, can be reached at 920-734-3226. Visit buildingforkids.org for more information.

New Year's Eve open skate at Community First Champion Center Fox Cities

NYE festivities don’t have to wait until late in the day. The Grand Chute sports facility is hosting a New Year’s Eve open skate from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 31. It costs $7 for adults and children, and an additional $3 to rent ice skates.

There are other holiday open skates: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 26, 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 27, 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 30.

The Community First Champion Center Fox Cities, 5000 W. Champion Drive, Grand Chute, can be reached at 920-659-4914. For more information, visit championcenterwi.com.

More: Will the Fox Cities see a white Christmas or record high temperatures? Here's the forecast

The Plaza Neenah

The Plaza Neenah will host New Year’s Eve festivities from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31. Skating will be open all day, as well as Globe Coffee. Enjoy games on the ice and a ball drop at 8 p.m. It costs $5 for children to skate, $8 for adults, and an additional $5 if you rent skates.

The Plaza does not accept cash, so be prepared with a debit or credit card, or mobile pay.

The Plaza is at 229 W. Wisconsin Ave., Neenah.

New Year's Eve Celebration at Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park

Kids of all ages can enjoy Appleton’s Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park from 6 to 11 p.m. New Years Eve. The ticket price is $39.99, and includes all attractions (provided your child meets height requirements), jump socks, pizza, unlimited soda and special New Year’s Eve goodies like noise makers and hats. It’s for a cause too; 20% of event proceeds go to Greenville Lions Club Organizations. Buy your child’s ticket at bit.ly/urbanairparkNYE. Caregivers don’t need to purchase a ticket.

Appleton’s Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 4741 W. Lawrence St., can be reached at 920-471-0844.

New Year's Eve Family Fun Show at De Pere's ComedyCity Theatre

Are you looking for something different to do this NYE? The ComedyCity improv crew is hosting a family-friendly show, complete with games and skits. And if don't want to stay up until midnight, don’t worry: There will be a simulated countdown earlier. The show runs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 and costs $12.

ComedyCity Theatre is at 365 Main Ave., De Pere. To buy tickets, visit bit.ly/comedycityNYEtics. The theater can be reached at 920-345-2600.

Gathering 43's Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve

Do your little ones love "Frozen?" Elsa and Olaf will be at the Denmark event venue from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 31. There will also be balloon animals; face paint; games; all-you-can-eat pizza, mini corn dogs, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, corn and drinks; music; and more. Plus, there will be adult beverages for caregivers available for purchase. Tickets for ages 10 and younger are $10; adult tickets are $20. Call 920-609-6565 to purchase tickets.

Gatherings 43 is behind DeGrands at 623 DePere Road, Denmark.

New Year's Celebration at Dave and Buster's Green Bay

Dave and Buster’s Green Bay location is offering two New Year’s Eve events, one for those who want their kiddos tucked in well before midnight, and one for those looking to let their kids stay up for the special occasion.

The earlier event, which starts at 4 p.m., includes an appetizer banquet (filled with kid favorites like pizza bites, mini cheeseburgers, baked macaroni and cheese and even cinnamon sugar churros), ginger ale NYE toast, video games and more. Tickets are $53.78 and are available at bit.ly/daveandbustersearlyNYE.

The later event starts at 9 p.m., and kids can come with an adult (anybody age 2 and older needs a ticket). It includes an appetizer banquet for more sophisticated palates (including mini beef Wellington, bacon-wrapped shrimp, chicken potstickers, tomato and basil bruschetta and more), unlimited nonalcoholic drinks, unlimited video game play and a New Year’s Eve toast. Upgrade to premium admission for two alcoholic drink tickets. General admission is $81.05 and premium admission is $107.86. For tickets, visit bit.ly/daveandbusterslateNYE.

Dave and Buster’s Green Bay, 202 Bay Park Square, can be reached at 920-401-3400.

New Year's Eve Family Community Night at 20th Avenue Oshkosh YMCA

Both members and nonmembers can enjoy a bounce house, ice skating, swimming, basketball and more from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Oshkosh YMCA’s 20th Avenue location. There will also be a balloon drop at 8 p.m. in the main gym,.

The YMCA highly recommends pre-registration. You can do so at bit.ly/YMCAoshnye. Tickets are $10 for nonmember families, but members can have fun for free. The 20th Avenue YMCA is at 3303 W. 20th Ave., Oshkosh. You can reach the Oshkosh YMCA at 920-230-8439 or by emailing info@oshkoshymca.org.

Ring in the New Year with Bluey at The Homie Hub in Oshkosh

Bluey is loved by kids and adults alike, and he is coming to Oshkosh on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 30 and 31. Bluey will celebrate the end of 2023 at The Homie Hub Indoor Playground and Cafe, where kids can also enjoy a Bluey-themed craft, goodie bags and more while their caregivers enjoy complimentary coffee, tea and hot cocoa. Saturday’s event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Bluey making an appearance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday’s event is from 2 to 7 p.m., with Bluey coming from 4 tp 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, and one adult can accompany each paying child. Tickets are available at bit.ly/homiehubbluey.

The Homie Hub, 2211 Oregon St., Suite S2, Oshkosh, can be reached at 920-312-4506.

More: Need a warm place to play in the winter? Homie Hub Indoor Playground and Café has opened in Oshkosh

Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member based at The Appleton Post-Crescent. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com or call 920-993-7108. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Roundup of family-friendly New Year's Eve events