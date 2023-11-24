Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous DeMellier London Handbag Is 20% Off Right Now for Black Friday (!!!)



You ready for some good news? DeMellier London, aka designer Mireia Llusia-Lindh’s handbag line that’s loved by Meghan Markle and legions of fashionable people alike, is taking 20% off its entire site for Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2023. And when I say “entire site,” I can also specifically attest that the swoon-worthy forest green top-handle bag Meghan sported when she and Prince Harry visited Cardiff back in 2018 is Finally! On! Sale!



At 20% off, that means you can grab Meghan’s Mini Venice bag—an enduringly chic style that's practical in equal measure—for the lowest price it'll be all year. DeMellier's Black Friday sale officially opened up to the public on November 20 and runs through Cyber Monday. To shop the deals while they're here for a good time (and not a long time), all you gotta do is head to DeMellierLondon.com. Easy enough!

Handcrafted by artisans using sustainably sourced materials from Spain and Italy, Meghan’s Mini Venice bag offers a lot to obsess over. For me, the bag’s appeal boils down to its classic shape, go-anywhere versatility, and the fact that it *actually* closes. (Not sorry for the dig, bucket bags.)

Meghan is hardly DeMellier’s only royal fan, as Duchess Camilla has been spotted carrying the exact same style on numerous occasions. Pippa Middleton and Princess Beatrice have also been photographed carrying looks from earlier seasons over the years.



Of course, it goes without saying that DeMellier’s royal-backed styles are hardly the only pieces to covet. The range includes a bunch of other day-to-night, go-everywhere designs. I, for one, can’t stop thinking about the beautifully simple Vancouver tote bag. *sigh*

Spending more than $300 on a bag is definitely a splurge, but it’s important to note that the royalty-approved DeMellier brand is worth it. Also, a total bonus: For every bag purchased, the brand “funds vaccines and treatments aimed to save the life of a child in need.” All the more reason to add a DeMellier bag to your collection!

Considering how real the Meghan Markle effect is, now is a wise and budget-friendly time to scoop up the duchess’s Mini Venice bag before it inevitably sells out. Again.

