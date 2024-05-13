Northern California families celebrate Mother’s Day at Dixon May Fair

(FOX40.COM) — Plenty of mothers celebrated their special day at the Dixon May Fair on Sunday to enjoy the sun, eat food, and take in some rides.

“We’re at the Dixon May Fair, ’cause we usually come every year,” said Racquel Meiring, who added that she and her son had a fun day ahead of them.

“It just fell on Mother’s Day this year, which I think is exciting,” she added. “He loves animals, so we’re gonna look at the sheep right now.”

And there were plenty of sheep to see.

It was a fun-filled day enjoyed by many families; for example, it was Morgan Short’s first Mother’s Day, which she planned to spend with the whole family.

“My mom’s here, my other sister’s on her way. We made it a whole family affair,” the Dixon resident said. “It’s fun. It’s a family event… And it’s nice. It’s beautiful today.”

The fair had rides, specialty foods, and even some live music.

Friends Lisa Rodens and Laura Burnett continued the tradition of enjoying the Dixon May Fair around this time of the year.

“We spend every Mother’s Day at the Dixon May Fair,” Rodens and Burnett said. “It’s a date…And we get to … clean up… that’s the way we’ve spent our Mother’s Day for the last 10 years.”

The friends continued, “What will we do when they age out? We’ll have to do something really fun. Maybe we’ll go to Fiji.”

