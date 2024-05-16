North KC museum among PEOPLE’s top 25 places to visit

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday’s PEOPLE Magazine 2024 Food and Travel Special issue will feature a North Kansas City museum among it’s top 25 bucket-list travel spots.

You could drive through an industrial area off the highway in North Kansas City and probably never notice it, but in the two months since it opened plenty of people have been following pawprints to the unmarked front door of the Rabbit hOle. 25,000 people from 44 states have visited the the new museum celebrating 100 years of American children’s literature, bringing the books to life.

“The most magical thing is to walk around the Rabbit hOle and watch children and families sit down and read the books that are surrounded by the incidents that have inspired those books,” Lindsey Kostrow, Rabbit hOle Content Communications Director, said.

There’s more than 40 exhibits featuring titles like “Goodnight Moon,” “Anatole,” and “Harry the Dirty Dog.”

“”It’s really interesting. It’s really well done. The stories I recognize look like how I remember them. The ones I don’t know have me interested to see them now,” David Roth said.

And like any rabbit hole, the museum in the works for a decade is never ending. There are plans to add four more floors of immersive and tactile exhibits including the rooftop.

The first of its kind museum has already been featured in the New York Times and NPR and now it’s made People Magazines top 25 travel spots joining the likes of Garth Brooks Dive Bar in Nashville, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas and the Extraterrestrial Highway to Area 51 in Nevada.

“It’s really special anytime your hometown, wherever that might be, gets something really unique people from elsewhere would hear about and go out of their way to check out themselves,”

The museum offers family and individual memberships and daily $16 admission Tuesday through Sunday. Children under 2 are free.

The article featuring the Rabbit hOle will appear on people.com Saturday. The full “Top 25” list includes:

