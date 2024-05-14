These North Jersey towns rate as quintessential 'white picket fence' spots, survey finds

A recent survey named two North Jersey towns among the top 50 places in America for married couples to live and start a family.

Montclair, at 36th on the list, and Ridgewood, at No. 41, were the top choices in the Garden State for a so-called "white picket fence" lifestyle, according to a survey from DatingNews.com. The site asked 3,000 single people to identify the place where they dream of settling down after marriage.

Montclair Jazz Festival Downtown Jamboree. Sept. 25, 2021.

Montclair was lauded by DatingNews.com for its "beautiful, tree-lined streets" and variety of housing styles, with options ranging from large Victorian mansions to modern apartment buildings.

"This architectural diversity is matched by Montclair's vibrant community, known for its inclusivity and active engagement in arts, education, and local affairs," the survey said. "Montclair's cultural scene is particularly rich, with numerous galleries, theaters, and live music venues, along with the Montclair Art Museum, which serves as a cultural hub for the community."

Ridgewood, meanwhile, stood out for its lively downtown area and quality of public schools, making it a strong option for parents focusing on education for their children.

Downtown Ridgewood over Labor Day Weekend 2020.

"The village also boasts extensive green spaces, including parks and nature preserves, providing residents with ample outdoor recreational opportunities," the survey said. "Moreover, Ridgewood's convenient location offers easy access to New York City, making it a perfect choice for those who desire a serene suburban lifestyle without sacrificing the benefits of proximity to urban amenities and employment opportunities."

Princeton was the only other New Jersey municipality to make the DatingNews.com Top 100, coming in at No. 91.

Greenville, South Carolina, was named the most sought-after white picket fence town in the United States, according to the survey. Rounding out the top five were Waimea, Hawaii; Safety Harbor, Florida; Maryville, Tennessee; and Alexandria, Virginia.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair, Ridgewood named traditional white picket fence towns