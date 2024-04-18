What North Jersey marijuana dispensaries are doing for 4/20 deals

Several North Jersey dispensaries are planning celebrations and deals this weekend as the calendar turns to the biggest day of the year for marijuana enthusiasts.

Shops throughout the region are advertising promotions to mark 4/20 Saturday, the unofficial holiday of smokers throughout the world. Some are holding events on the day, while others have offered deals leading up to the weekend to give customers more opportunities to save on their purchases.

The day in honor of cannabis consumption is believed to have originated among a group of California high school students in 1971. The students would often meet at 4:20 p.m. at a designated spot on school grounds to smoke, resulting in April 20 as the annual date.

It's the first 4/20, the unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts, since marijuana was legalized in New Jersey. People gather at the state house in Trenton on Tuesday April 20, 2021 to celebrate as well as protest NJ laws that prohibit people from growing marijuana at home.

Below is a list of North Jersey businesses marking 4/20 as well as a brief summary of the deals:

Ascend Wellness

The Rochelle Park store, one of three Ascend Wellness locations in New Jersey along with Montclair and Fort Lee, is hosting a special 4/20 celebration at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature food, music and a chance to win prizes, while the first 420 customers will get mini doughnuts from the Glazed & Confused food truck.

All Ascend stores are participating in "Cannapalooza" throughout April, with exclusive deals, specials and merchandise available all month long in addition to 4/20 itself.

WHERE: 174 Route 17 north, Rochelle Park

WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.letsascend.com/locations/new-jersey/rochelle-park.

Holistic Re-Leaf

The Morris County dispensary that opened last month near the Rockaway Townsquare mall is offering exclusive deals from Friday to Sunday, with more than $6,000 in giveaways on its largest variety of items to date. Customers will receive 25% off the entire menu and a 1-cent pre-roll with every purchase.

WHERE: 321 Mount Hope Ave., Rockaway

WHEN: Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 973-453-6645 or visit www.holisticreleafnj.com.

The grand opening of Holistic Re-Leaf, Morris County's second retail recreational cannabis dispensary on March 15, 2024 at a shopping strip outside the Rockaway Townsquare mall complex.

Cannabis Clubhouse

Sussex County's first legal dispensary, which opened in January in Sussex Borough, is in the midst of a week-long celebration of 4/20 with various discounts at the store through Sunday. Saturday's deals for customers include 20% off their entire purchase all day along with free sandwiches, drinks and dessert from 3 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: 70-72 East Main St., Sussex

WHEN: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 862-351-6021 or visit www.cannabisclubhousenj.com/events.

RISE Dispensaries

The national cannabis company, which has locations in Paterson, Paramus and Bloomfield, is implementing a "420 Buyers Club" this year to commemorate early marijuana advocates who paved the way for the drug's legalization. Customers can join the club to enjoy special deals on vapes, edibles and other RISE products.

Customers inside Rise Dispensary in Bloomfield, NJ

The group's name is derived from the San Francisco Buyers Club, the first place to legally sell cannabis in the U.S. opened in 1992.

"Without the original Buyers Club, RISE wouldn't exist," the company said on its website.

WHERE: 196 3rd Ave., Paterson; 145 Route 4, Paramus; 26-48 Bloomfield Ave., Bloomfield

WHEN: Hours vary by location

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.risecannabis.com/dispensary-locations/new-jersey.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Best 4/20 deals offered by NJ marijuana dispensaries