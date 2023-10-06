North Dakota Fossil Site Reveals When Asteroid Killed Dinosaurs

TechCrunch

This time around, the AI app that has surged to the top of the App Store is EPIK, an photo editing app that lets users generate nostalgic, 90s-inspired "yearbook" photos of themselves as one of its many templates. Similar to other recently popular AI apps, EPIK works by having users first upload a series of selfies which EPIK then uses to generate the throwback yearbook photos featuring the user in different poses, with different looks and hairstyles. In recent weeks, EPIK has gained traction on the App Store as influencers from around the world began sharing their AI-generated photos across social media.