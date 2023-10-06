North Dakota Fossil Site Reveals When Asteroid Killed Dinosaurs
Spring is a time for budding flowers, tender green leaves and baby animals. But 66 million years ago, that gentle season instead brought mass death and carnage from Earth's catastrophic impact with a massive space rock. Scientists recently pinpointed the season of the disaster and linked it to springtime in the Northern Hemisphere, after analyzing fossilized animals that died minutes after the impact at a site called Tanis, where a river once flowed through what is now North Dakota.