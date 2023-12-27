Nordstrom Rack secretly has a ton of Dyson hair tools on sale right now

Shop the Dyson Airwrap, Dyson Corrale and Dyson Supersonic for up to 60% off if you want the best hair of your entire life. (Nordstrom Rack)

When it comes to hair styling, pricey Dyson hair tools reign supreme. But real ones know that the Dyson Airwrap, Dyson Corrale Straightener and Dyson Supersonic are actually worth the major price tags. Real ones also know that there are ways to get it for less, and that includes shopping the deals at Nordstrom Rack.

Right now, Nordstrom Rack has marked down a ton of refurbished Dyson hair tools by up to 60%. There are even a few discontinued colors, like the classic fuchsia. The retailer currently only has the Dyson Supersonic and the Dyson Corrale in stock, but hopefully, they’ll restock the Dyson Airwrap soon! (Don't worry, we'll let you know as soon as they do.)

Known for its one-of-a-kind hair styling technology, Dyson claims its products result in less heat damage than other hot tools, which is a huge win. Like with every official refurbished Dyson products, each hair tool has been thoroughly tested to make sure it meets like-new performance standards. They’re also pretty, which is just as important.

But these tend to sell out fast — so don't wait too long to snag one!

The Dyson Supersonic

If you’ve been eyeing the Dyson Supersonic for a hot second (no pun intended), then you already know how cool it is. The intelligent heat control measures air temperature more than 40 times a second and regulates heat to prevent extreme heat damage and help to protect your hair’s shine. Each purchase also comes with five styling attachments engineered for different hair types, including an attachment that eliminates flyaways in a single pass for a smooth, shiny finish (when used on dry, straight or straightened hair).

The Dyson Corrale

Here’s the deal: The Dyson Corrale is the only hair straightener with flexing copper alloy plates designed to shape around your hair, gathering it neatly together on each pass.

A Dyson signature is the intelligent heat control. This feature regulates the temperature of the plates 100 times a second, ensuring you never exceed your chosen temperature. The flexing plates also allow for enhanced styling that produces straight results with less frizz and fewer flyaways.

Dyson appliances

For what it's worth, there's also a fancy Dyson cordless vacuum and an even fancier Dyson air purifier heater and fan marked down as well, if you want to live your best Dyson life. Thank you, Nordstrom Rack!