Nordstrom Rack secretly has a ton of Dyson hair tools on sale right now
When it comes to hair styling, pricey Dyson hair tools reign supreme. But real ones know that the Dyson Airwrap, Dyson Corrale Straightener and Dyson Supersonic are actually worth the major price tags. Real ones also know that there are ways to get it for less, and that includes shopping the deals at Nordstrom Rack.
Dyson Corrale Straightener$200$400Save $200
Dyson Corrale Straightener$200$450Save $250
Dyson Iron Cyclone V10 Total Clean Vacuum$290$380Save $90
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Purifying Heater and Fan$350$500Save $150
Right now, Nordstrom Rack has marked down a ton of refurbished Dyson hair tools by up to 60%. There are even a few discontinued colors, like the classic fuchsia. The retailer currently only has the Dyson Supersonic and the Dyson Corrale in stock, but hopefully, they’ll restock the Dyson Airwrap soon! (Don't worry, we'll let you know as soon as they do.)
Known for its one-of-a-kind hair styling technology, Dyson claims its products result in less heat damage than other hot tools, which is a huge win. Like with every official refurbished Dyson products, each hair tool has been thoroughly tested to make sure it meets like-new performance standards. They’re also pretty, which is just as important.
But these tend to sell out fast — so don't wait too long to snag one!
The Dyson Supersonic
If you’ve been eyeing the Dyson Supersonic for a hot second (no pun intended), then you already know how cool it is. The intelligent heat control measures air temperature more than 40 times a second and regulates heat to prevent extreme heat damage and help to protect your hair’s shine. Each purchase also comes with five styling attachments engineered for different hair types, including an attachment that eliminates flyaways in a single pass for a smooth, shiny finish (when used on dry, straight or straightened hair).
This Prussian blue and copper combo dropped in 2021, and it's been a fan-favorite ever since.
There's no color more iconic than the Dyson fuschia. Except maybe Tiffany Blue, but that's neither here nor there.
If you're more of a minimalist, this copper shade is your best bet.
Nothing is more sleek than this simple, neutral white and silver.
The Dyson Corrale
Here’s the deal: The Dyson Corrale is the only hair straightener with flexing copper alloy plates designed to shape around your hair, gathering it neatly together on each pass.
A Dyson signature is the intelligent heat control. This feature regulates the temperature of the plates 100 times a second, ensuring you never exceed your chosen temperature. The flexing plates also allow for enhanced styling that produces straight results with less frizz and fewer flyaways.
The black and purple Dyson Corrale includes the straightener, as well as a heat-resistant travel pouch, charging dock and magnetic charging cable.
Again, you can't go wrong with the iconic Dyson fuchsia.
Dyson appliances
For what it's worth, there's also a fancy Dyson cordless vacuum and an even fancier Dyson air purifier heater and fan marked down as well, if you want to live your best Dyson life. Thank you, Nordstrom Rack!
Dyson vacuums are designed with the power and intelligence for your entire home, whether you live in a tiny shoebox apartment or a villa. It's also super lightweight and very, very sleek.
You'll never see an air purifier as chic as this one. Plus, it's also an electric heater and cooling fan. This way, you don't have to keep switching out appliances.